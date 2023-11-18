Back

Skechers’ DC Collection features a range of sneakers inspired by Super Heroes like Batman & Wonder Woman

There are other Super Heroes too. Available in selected Skechers stores and online now.

November 18, 2023

Skechers has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a range of apparel and footwear that is bound to excite fans of Super Heroes. 

Available online and in selected Skechers stores, the Skechers’ DC collection features a line of sneakers and clogs with designs inspired by Superman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.

The collection includes understated silhouettes like the Skechers Street Uno (S$139) in men’s and women’s designs:

Women’s Skechers Street Uno in white and pink. Image from Skechers

Men’s Skechers Street Uno in black and green. Image from Skechers

If you’re looking for something more expressive, each shoe in the DC line of Skechers Lander S sneakers (S$159) takes its colourway references from a different Super Hero

Men's Skechers Lander S sneakers inspired by Aquaman, Batman, and The Flash. Image from Skechers

Women’s Skechers Lander S sneakers inspired by Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Superman. Image from Skechers

Of course, children need not feel left out. The Skechers’ DC Collection has clogs (S$59) and sneakers (S$89) in kid’s sizes:

Image from Skechers

Those looking for a more laid back feel can opt for the Skechers Foamies which are selling for S$59 for kids sizes and S$79 for the adult sizes:

Image from Skechers

As Skechers die-hards might come to expect, the Super Hero collaboration also includes apparel, with men's and women’s t-shirts going for S$49:

Unisex Batman t-shirt. Image from Skechers

Unisex Justice League t-shirt. Image from Skechers

Women’s Wonder Woman t-shirt. Image from Skechers

Women’s Wonder Woman t-shirt. Image from Skechers

Complete the look with a pair of Skechers’ DC shorts (S$49) and a bag (starting from S$45):

Women’s shorts (left) and men’s shorts. Image from Skechers

The collection also features two zip-up jackets (S$89), perfect for overseas trips at the end of the year:

Image from Skechers

Of course, once again, the whole family can join in the Super Hero fandom with the collection’s colourful range of children’s tees and shorts (S$39):

Girl’s top and skirt (top row), boys top and shorts (bottom row). Image from Skechers

Check out the full range of the Skechers’ DC Collection online or at selected stores.

