Skechers’ DC Collection features a range of sneakers inspired by Super Heroes like Batman & Wonder Woman

Skechers has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a range of apparel and footwear that is bound to excite fans of Super Heroes.

Available online and in selected Skechers stores, the Skechers’ DC collection features a line of sneakers and clogs with designs inspired by Superman, Batman, The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.

The collection includes understated silhouettes like the Skechers Street Uno (S$139) in men’s and women’s designs:

If you’re looking for something more expressive, each shoe in the DC line of Skechers Lander S sneakers (S$159) takes its colourway references from a different Super Hero:

Of course, children need not feel left out. The Skechers’ DC Collection has clogs (S$59) and sneakers (S$89) in kid’s sizes:

Those looking for a more laid back feel can opt for the Skechers Foamies which are selling for S$59 for kids sizes and S$79 for the adult sizes:

As Skechers die-hards might come to expect, the Super Hero collaboration also includes apparel, with men's and women’s t-shirts going for S$49:

Complete the look with a pair of Skechers’ DC shorts (S$49) and a bag (starting from S$45):

The collection also features two zip-up jackets (S$89), perfect for overseas trips at the end of the year:

Of course, once again, the whole family can join in the Super Hero fandom with the collection’s colourful range of children’s tees and shorts (S$39):

Check out the full range of the Skechers’ DC Collection online or at selected stores.

Writing this sponsored article for Skechers made this writer nostalgic for his childhood superheroes.

