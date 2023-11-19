Less dining out, more prudent spending: Where S'poreans are cutting back amid higher cost of living

Are we in a cost of living crisis? Even though Parliament had an intense seven-hour debate slightly more than a week ago, the one thing that all could agree on was that Singaporeans are facing higher cost pressures.

And for many of us, that means tightening our belts and cutting back on non-necessities and little luxuries.

For 31-year-old E, it means cutting back on buying new clothes for herself and spending more time on looking for better deals.

E, who is also a new mother, worries particularly about the cost of raising her newborn child:

"Diapers are not cheap and they run out fast. Infant care is not cheap. And those hobby and enrichment classes she may be taking when she’s older, those will probably cost a lot also," she said.

For other new mothers out there who are also exasperated with expensive diapers, here's her tip:

"I buy two sets of diapers. I let her use the cheaper one in the day as she needs to change more often. Then she use the more expensive one at night as she sleeps through the night and it can hold her pee better."

30-year-old H and his family moved into their new house earlier this year and one of his biggest "cultural shock" moments was the amount that a family spends on groceries.

"My mom was always the one buying the groceries for the family. But when we had to start buying our own groceries, we realised it costs quite a bit!"

H and his wife are starting to use more house brands which can be anywhere between 5 per cent and 20 per cent cheaper than other labels. They also keep a look out for discounts and try to use credit cards which offer cashback whenever possible.

H acknowledged that the higher cost of living is "always at the back of our minds", but his family tries to save whenever they can.

29-year-old K enjoys the cafes at Haji Lane and Bugis but they're not good for his wallet. Each time he visits, he's out S$40 to S$50 easily.

"I've got no self-control," he lamented. "I just buy and eat."

Nowadays, K tries to limit the number of times he eats outside. Even when he goes to work, K brings his own lunch from home.

According to his calculations, bringing food from home saves him about S$200 a month on average.

As a young, single Singaporean, K, doesn't have the same commitments that others, like E and H, have. However, he still worries "in general" about the higher cost of living these days.

For one, it affects how much he is able to save each month, and in turn, his future plans for big-ticket purchases like a house.

For now, he sticks to the mantra of being prudent with his spending.

"If you are prudent, you can live normally for very little. Some expenses can also be quite reasonable as long as you live within your salary and your budget."

Cushioning the impact of higher GST and inflation

All three have received some form of government support over the past year, ranging from cash payouts (like the one that all Singaporean adults are receiving this December) to U-Save rebates that help to cover their utility bills.

These support measures come under the Assurance Package and this year's one-off S$1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Support Package. If these sound confusing to you, don't worry, here's a quick primer:

Taken together, the Assurance Package and Cost-of-Living Support Package are designed to cushion the impact of the GST hike and inflation.

The Assurance Package provides money to offset the higher GST rates we're currently paying and are about to pay (when it's raised to 9 per cent in January 2024).

So it provides things like cash payments, rebates for utilities, MediSave top-ups for children and seniors, and Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers for Singaporean households.

On the other hand, the Cost-of-Living Support Package targets necessary household expenses like public transport and utilities.

This package is meant to provide additional relief for lower-to-middle-income households.

It provides CDC vouchers (which can be used to pay for other necessities like groceries or cai png), more S&CC and U-Save rebates, as well as public transport vouchers.

Taken together, the support from the Assurance Package and the Cost-of-Living Support Package are disbursed throughout the year.

For example, this December, Singaporean adults will receive a S$200 to S$800 cash payout. Then come January 2024, a round of CDC vouchers, U-Save rebates, and S&CC rebates will be disbursed.

It is designed this way so that there will be some form of support available all year round.

"Every little bit helps."

The Assuarance Package and Cost-of-Living Support Package aren't a magic bullet, of course. And none of the three who spoke to Mothership qualified for every single initiative in the packages.

However some stressed that the help received did go some way in alleviating the pressures of inflation.

E said that the S$400 top up to her baby's Child Development Account has been the most useful so far because it came just after her baby girl arrived into the world.

"S$400 may look small but it actually helps a lot because we can use it to defray a portion of her infant care expenses. Every little bit helps," she said.

U-Save rebates are one of the few support measures that H and his wife are eligible for. The rebates, which offset the family's electricity and water bills, are also the most useful to them.

Each rebate can cover the family's utilities usage for a couple of months.

It's rather mundane and not very sexy.

But truth be told, it's the consistent support that works quietly in the background — like a U-Save rebate that automatically rolls its balance to next month after offsetting this month's bill, without needing you to lift a finger — that often get overlooked.

"Getting U-Save rebates is good because it covers our bills for a 4-room flat," said H. "Because of this, we have one less thing to worry about."

"Sometimes we don't realise that it’s the small things that help us in the end."

Cover photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash, meme from Memezilla.