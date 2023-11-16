Back

S'pore missionary youth pastor, 56, dies after traffic accident in Turkey

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Brenda Khoo | November 16, 2023, 07:49 PM

A former youth pastor from Singapore passed away after a collision between a taxi that he was travelling in and another car in Istanbul, Turkey.

Joseph Chean, 56, who was a missionary, died on the way to a Turkish hospital after the accident on Nov. 15.

Died along the way to Turkish hospital

According to Turkish media as reported by The Straits Times, Chean was in a taxi travelling towards a city in Turkey along the Northern Marmara Highway when the taxi collided with the back of a car.

Chean died due to his injuries en route to the Arnavutkoy State Hospital, the Turkish reports added.

The reports also said both drivers were injured, and investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Chean leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has extended its condolences to Chean’s family and it was providing consular assistance.

Served as Anglican youth pastor for 8 years

At the time of his death, Chean was the strategic coordinator of a missionary project, Antioch 21, since 2023, according to Christian online publication Salt & Light.

He used to be a former national director of Christian training organisation Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Singapore for 12 years until 2023.

Prior to joining YWAM in 1997, he served as a youth pastor in the Anglican church for eight years.

Tributes from S'pore & beyond

News of Chean's passing triggered an outpouring of tributes and condolences from people from all over the world, including Thailand and Scotland, on YWAM's Facebook post.

"Joseph inspired me as a leader, he was truly a good model of humility, generousity and a big heart for the lost. Our condolences to the family," wrote one Facebook commenter.

Another Facebook user reminisced Chean's talent in whipping up meals, saying that "he often came over to [their] place and fixed a great meal during his [Discipleship Training School]."

Image of Chean's cooking via YWAM/Facebook.

One Facebook user penned a condolence message, recalling his memories of spending a lot of time together with Chean:

"I am in total shock. Joseph became a very good friend of mine during our masters studies and we were roommates during several of our teaching intensives. Joseph was a passionate man who taught me many things about relationships, strategic thinking and cross cultural leadership. Joseph and I also spent many nights together sitting in cafes, roadside food carts and restaurants around the world. Praying for the family."

Antioch 21 has conveyed the news of Chean's passing and its condolences in a Facebook post:

YWAM also offered its condolences in a Facebook post:

Top image from YWAM Singapore/Facebook.

