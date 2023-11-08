SIA posts record S$1.44 billion net profit for 1st half of 2023

Singapore Airlines posted a record half-year net profit of S$1.44 billion for the six months that ended on Sep. 30, 2023.

The figure, announced on Nov. 7, is up 55.4 per cent from S$927 million for the same six months a year ago.

This translates to S$514 million more net profit.

Operating profit was a record S$1.55 billion, a 26 per cent jump, while revenue was up 9 per cent to S$9.16 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 10 cents per share.

The total dividend payout is S$297 million.

It also recorded a S$413 million decrease in costs associated with fuel for the six-month period.

Recovery & robust demand for air travel

The strong operating numbers are derived from the robust demand for air travel.

SIA said in its statement: "The robust demand for air travel continued into the Northern Summer travel season, led by the rebound in passenger traffic to North Asia with the full reopening of China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and Taiwan."

The republic's national carrier, along with its low-cost unit Scoot, carried a total of 17.4 million passengers from April to September 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 52.3 per cent.

Passenger traffic was up 38 per cent from a year ago, outpacing the capacity expansion of 29 per cent.

This boosted the group passenger load factor (PLF) by about 5.8 percentage points to a record half-yearly figure of 88.8 per cent.

The PLF measures the percentage of seats occupied fleet-wide.

Challenges ahead

But challenges abound.

SIA's cargo load factor fell 8.4 percentage points to 52.7 per cent year-on-year.

This was due to a 6 per cent fall in cargo loads against a capacity growth of 8.9 per cent.

But cargo was still doing better than the years right before the pandemic.

The demand for air freight is expected to underperform in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, due to excess inventories, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds.

Supply risks in the oil market flagged concerns due to a spike in prices, while inflationary pressures on non-fuel costs were identified as foreseeable challenges.

Top photo via Singapore Airlines Facebook