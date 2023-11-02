Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee reopens at Lengkok Bahru coffee shop at cheaper prices

Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee has reopened at a coffee shop at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru after an 11-month-long hiatus.

It has also lowered its prices.

The stall, formerly known as “Fishball Minced Meat Noodle” at the Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square, closed suddenly in December 2022 and remained so for months.

At the time when the stall closed, it was clarified that the halting of business was temporary and it would update customers about the new location.

The noodle stall had been operating for about two decades by the time it closed in December 2022.

When the stall reopened on Oct. 16 at Lengkok Bahru, one noticeable change was the cheaper pricing.

The Signature Bak Chor Mee, which comes with fried house-made dumplings, fishballs, fishcake, pork slices, and braised mushrooms, now costs S$5, while the Mini Pot Noodle is S$6.

The Handmade Fish Ball Noodles is going for S$3.50, while the Fried Dumpling Noodles is S$4.

Menu items are similar to what was offered previously.

Large portions of the food are also available.

The texture of the noodles has been praised for being both unique and delectable, with one Google review going so far as to say it is one of the best the customer had.

Mandopop stars JJ Lin and Jay Chou previously patronised the stall for a Netflix show in 2018.

Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee

55 Lengkok Bahru, #01-387,

Opens daily, except on Wednesdays from 8am–3pm

