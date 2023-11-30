Shanti Pereira gets S$315,000 for Asian & SEA Games heroics

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Tote Board awarded S$2,295,000 to 121 South East Asian (SEA) and Asian Games athletes on Nov. 29 at the MAP Awards Presentation and Appreciation Dinner.

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira walked away with the biggest haul of S$315,000, CNA reported.

This was for her two gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games held in Cambodia, as well as her gold and silver medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The MAP rewards medallists of the SEA, Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic games cash sponsored by the Tote Board, SNOC said in a press release.

The amount of cash medallists receive is based on the major Games event and the medals won.

It is mandatory for athletes to give a percentage of their MAP awards, 20 per cent for the SEA Games and the Asian Games, to their respective National Sports Association for future training and development.

158 medals won at the SEA Games by Singapore

Team Singapore sent 554 athletes to Cambodia to compete in 30 sports and returned with 51 gold, 43 silver and 64 bronze medals.

Eight Games records, 17 national records and 40 personal bests were set.

A total of 259 athletes debuted at the Games and contributed 57 of the 158 medals Singapore won.

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen was recognised as the most valuable player (female) at the Games after clinching six gold and two silver medals.

At Hangzhou, Singapore sent its largest contingent, 427 athletes, to compete in 32 sports.

Singapore won three gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Six national records and 14 personal best records were set.

