President Tharman, PM Lee & Vivian Balakrishnan pay tribute to Henry Kissinger, 'unqualified supporter of S'pore's autonomy'

World-renowned American diplomat Henry Kissinger died on Nov. 30 at the age of 100.

The holder of a controversial legacy, Kissinger was however considered an unabashed friend to Singapore, especially by Singaporean leaders.

Several have now issued tributes to the man on social media, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

President Tharman: a life of conviction

Pres. Tharman credited Kissinger with living a "life of conviction", saying that it was remarkable how he remained actively involved in U.S. and global affairs until the age of 100.

He lauded Kissinger's ground-breaking diplomacy with China in the 1970s, which helped end a two-decade long diplomatic rift between the two states and laid the basis for China's eventual opening to the world.

Pres. Tharman also recalled having invited Kissinger to speak at a Group of 30 meeting in 2022, saying that at age 99 he was as acute as ever.

Pres. Tharman said that Kissinger was convinced that the U.S. and China could once again develop a close dialogue and a basis to work with each other, despite their competition and differences.

Pres. Tharman noted the strong connection between Kissinger and Singapore, and that the late Lee Kuan Yew and Kissinger had developed a deep regard for each other from the 1960s onwards .

Lee was one of six profiles that Kissinger had chosen for his final book, a study of six extraordinary leaders of their times.

Kissinger had ended his study of Lee by quoting him saying that leaders must have a sense of reality of what is possible, but they cannot merely be realistic. “You must be able to soar above reality and say ‘this is also possible.’”

PM Lee: Benefited greatly from his council

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he was deeply saddened by Kissinger's passing.

He called him a peerless diplomat, a true statesman, and a visionary of his time, who was convinced that the U.S. had a vital responsibility to maintain global peace and stability.

PM Lee paid tribute to some of Kissinger's diplomatic achievements, such as the 1972 rapprochement with China, and the "orderly extraction of the U.S. from the Vietnam War".

PM Lee said that Kissinger's strategy was bitterly criticised, but it bought the non-communist countries of Southeast Asia precious time to build political, economic, and military strength, as well as time to organise into Asean; and that he had benefited greatly from Kissinger's counsel, wisdom, and curiosity about the world.

He also said he was deeply touched when Kissinger travelled to Singapore in 2015 to attend his father's Lee Kuan Yew’s state funeral, also delivering a moving eulogy at a private memorial held in New York.

PM Lee offered his deepest condolences to Kissinger’s family, saying that he has touched many throughout his life, and that his legacy will remain with us for a long time.

Vivian Balakrishnan: An unqualified supporter of Singapore's autonomy

Vivian said that the world had lost the most preeminent statesmen of our times, and that Singapore had lost a close friend and consistent advocate.

He recalled the last time the pair had met, two months ago in New York while Vivian attended the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Vivian quoted Kissinger as saying,

“I hope Singapore would continue to retain the same clear analysis that had insured its survivability . I am an unqualified supporter of Singapore's autonomy and capacity that was established by my good friend, Mr Lee Kuan Yew.”

Vivian said that Kissinger had left an indelible mark on the world during his time as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, as well as an elder statesman after that.

Calling him indefatigably active and astute until the very end, Vivian said that Kissinger had kept up his wide circle of connections, and influenced thinkers and policymakers.

Even at the age of 100, his mind remained sharp and his “curiosity unbounded”, Vivian recounted, keeping up with the latest technological advances and global affairs.

Vivian recounted Kissinger’s role in some of history's watershed moments, such as the detente with the Soviet Union, the end of the Vietnam War, and the Yom Kippur War.

But like Tharman, Vivian credited Kissinger’s greatest achievement as being the foremost strategic architect of U.S.-China relations, calling it his greatest legacy.

Vivian said that Kissinger believed it was possible to have a world order where great powers can coexist peacefully, and where all countries, big and small, could grow and prosper together, because the alternative was disaster.

George Yeo: A powerful mind and gifted diplomat

George Yeo, Singapore's former foreign minister, mourned the passing of a “great statesman and geo-strategist”.

He paid tribute to a man who was both a “powerful mind and a gifted diplomat”, with a profound sense of history and acted within what he assessed to be its boundaries.

Yeo spoke of Kissinger’s opposition to NATO's eastward expansion, anticipating Russia's negative response, but backed Ukraine joining NATO after Russia’s invasion.

Yeo said Kissinger made up for his lack of China knowledge by delving into its history and civilization, adding that Chinese people who read his book on China felt he understood them.

Kissinger worried about the challenge of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on U.S.-China relations, and Yeo found it ironic that his passing was more mourned in China than in the US or Europe.

He also spoke of Kissinger's admiration of Lee Kuan Yew and Singapore.

Kissinger said that no other country had a more cold-blooded view of international relations, and Yeo was flattered when Lee had asked Kissinger to meet Yeo in the early 90s.

Related stories

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook & Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook