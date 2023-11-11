SDP unveils new HQ at Bukit Batok, gears up for next GE

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) unveiled its new headquarters in Bukit Batok on Nov. 11, 2023.

Located at WCEGA Tower along Bukit Batok Crescent, the two-storey space houses SDP’s ambitions for the next General Election (GE), including a "green screen studio" for their social media efforts and conference spaces for party meetings and press briefings.

Ribbon-cutting & chain-cutting ceremony

The opening ceremony kicked off with a lion dance performance and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the premises.

Unlike typical ribbon-cutting ceremonies with only red ribbons, SDP also prepared a white-coloured chain and a wire cutter, which was handed to SDP chairman Paul Tambyah.

The event emcee, SDP member Jaslyn Go, explained that the chain is for “symbolism”.

“Why is it a chain? Because we have to break the stranglehold of the PAP,” she said.

However, Tambyah had a bit of a difficult time handling the wire cutter. After he eventually cut the chain, Go said, “Even though it's hard, we did it!”

Renaming volunteers as "changemakers"

During a speech in front of supporters and party members, Tambyah highlighted some of SDP’s achievements and its plans for the future.

He said many people asked him why he joined SDP, and he always answered that he is not ”hard up” to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

Tambyah explained that if he wanted to be an MP, he would have joined the ruling party instead.

However, he said he shared values with SDP as they are made up of not simply of members or volunteers, but “believers”.

He then announced that SDP had renamed their volunteers as “changemakers”.

“Political work is very hard, especially in Singapore, but we have an amazingly creative and dedicated team of members and SDP changemakers here today. They walk the ground in the constituencies, meet together to discuss and update policy papers, and come up with creative media presentations to get the message of democracy across.”

SDP did not reveal any plans of alliance with other parties

Tambyah briefly talked about “denying the PAP a two-thirds majority” with the alternative parties. When asked if SDP would form an alliance with other political parties during a media briefing after his speech, he said, “Well, everything is on the table.”

“But as you know, in the last few elections, the alternative parties have been pretty effective in preventing three-cornered fights. And even if we don't try to prevent a three-cornered fight, the electorate is sophisticated enough,“ he explained.

On whether SDP would be fielding “new faces” for the upcoming General Elections, Secretary-General of SDP Chee Soon Juan replied that they do have “new faces” and would reveal them “in a timely manner” before the elections.

Tour of the headquarters

During a media tour, SDP introduced the features of their headquarters.

On the first floor is an open space for party events, workshops, public forums, and press conferences.

The space also allows its members and “changemakers” to interact and collaborate.

The second floor is where SDP’s core operations lie, including meeting rooms for the committee members and reception areas for invited guests.

Their coffee machine can also be found on this floor — placed right next to a framed news article.

They joked that the article was “one of the few times” the mainstream media wrote something “fairly positive” about them.

Geared up for their GE social media campaign

Chee said the most important room on the level is what they dub the “green screen studio”.

He explained that it would be used for filming their social media content and would be fundamental for their General Election campaign.

The GE is due to be held no later than Nov. 23, 2025.

Top image by Julia Yee/Mothership