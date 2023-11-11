Back

SDP unveils new HQ at Bukit Batok, gears up for next GE

The two-storey headquarters also houses a studio for creating social media content.

Kerr Puay Hian | Julia Yee | November 11, 2023, 07:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) unveiled its new headquarters in Bukit Batok on Nov. 11, 2023.

Located at WCEGA Tower along Bukit Batok Crescent, the two-storey space houses SDP’s ambitions for the next General Election (GE), including a "green screen studio" for their social media efforts and conference spaces for party meetings and press briefings.

Ribbon-cutting & chain-cutting ceremony

The opening ceremony kicked off with a lion dance performance and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the premises.

Image taken by Julia Yee/Mothership

Unlike typical ribbon-cutting ceremonies with only red ribbons, SDP also prepared a white-coloured chain and a wire cutter, which was handed to SDP chairman Paul Tambyah.

Image via Julia Yee/Mothership

The event emcee, SDP member Jaslyn Go, explained that the chain is for “symbolism”.

“Why is it a chain? Because we have to break the stranglehold of the PAP,” she said.

However, Tambyah had a bit of a difficult time handling the wire cutter. After he eventually cut the chain, Go said, “Even though it's hard, we did it!”

Image via Julia Yee/Mothership

Renaming volunteers as "changemakers"

During a speech in front of supporters and party members, Tambyah highlighted some of SDP’s achievements and its plans for the future.

Image by Julia Yee/Mothership

He said many people asked him why he joined SDP, and he always answered that he is not ”hard up” to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

Tambyah explained that if he wanted to be an MP, he would have joined the ruling party instead.

However, he said he shared values with SDP as they are made up of not simply of members or volunteers, but “believers”.

He then announced that SDP had renamed their volunteers as “changemakers”.

“Political work is very hard, especially in Singapore, but we have an amazingly creative and dedicated team of members and SDP changemakers here today.

They walk the ground in the constituencies, meet together to discuss and update policy papers, and come up with creative media presentations to get the message of democracy across.”

SDP did not reveal any plans of alliance with other parties

Tambyah briefly talked about “denying the PAP a two-thirds majority” with the alternative parties. When asked if SDP would form an alliance with other political parties during a media briefing after his speech, he said, “Well, everything is on the table.”

“But as you know, in the last few elections, the alternative parties have been pretty effective in preventing three-cornered fights. And even if we don't try to prevent a three-cornered fight, the electorate is sophisticated enough,“ he explained.

On whether SDP would be fielding “new faces” for the upcoming General Elections, Secretary-General of SDP Chee Soon Juan replied that they do have “new faces” and would reveal them “in a timely manner” before the elections.

Tour of the headquarters

During a media tour, SDP introduced the features of their headquarters.

On the first floor is an open space for party events, workshops, public forums, and press conferences.

The space also allows its members and “changemakers” to interact and collaborate.

The second floor is where SDP’s core operations lie, including meeting rooms for the committee members and reception areas for invited guests.

Image by Julia Yee/Mothership

Image by Julia Yee/Mothership

Their coffee machine can also be found on this floor — placed right next to a framed news article.

Image via Julia Yee/Mothership

They joked that the article was “one of the few times” the mainstream media wrote something “fairly positive” about them.

Geared up for their GE social media campaign

Chee said the most important room on the level is what they dub the “green screen studio”.

Image by Julia Yee/Mothership

He explained that it would be used for filming their social media content and would be fundamental for their General Election campaign.

The GE is due to be held no later than Nov. 23, 2025.

Top image by Julia Yee/Mothership

AVS looking into TikTok video of elderly woman threatening pet dog with cane

The dog was seen flinching at the cane.

November 11, 2023, 05:37 PM

Motorcyclist & pillion killed in hit-&-run on PIE are father, 39, & son, 9: Shin Min

Police are tracing a truck driver allegedly involved in the accident.

November 11, 2023, 04:51 PM

PM Lee meets US climate envoy John Kerry at the Istana

John Kerry was Secretary of State under Barrack Obama.

November 11, 2023, 04:09 PM

Woman's bicycle parked outside MRT station removed, charged S$30 'removal fee'

She said she refused to pay.

November 11, 2023, 03:48 PM

Flash Coffee owes S$14.9 million to creditors, including S$300,000 to employees

Flash Coffee closed all its stores here about a month ago.

November 11, 2023, 02:44 PM

Pop-up space in Punggol made from 6 containers to host programmes for children & youth

The programmes focus on their mental wellbeing and personal development.

November 11, 2023, 02:25 PM

S'porean ex-banker, 28, pursuing nursing full-time & volunteering as firefighter

He wanted to do something more rewarding.

November 11, 2023, 10:29 AM

MBS almost designed like Japanese shrine gate before input from CDL Chairman Kwek Leng Beng

Kwek had intially partnered with Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson to develop the Marina Bay integrated resort.

November 11, 2023, 10:20 AM

'If a big war in the Middle East comes, it'll be over Iran not Palestine': Bilahari Kausikan on impact of Israel-Hamas conflict

But such a war was not imminent, with Iran also dealing "with its fair share of internal problems".

November 11, 2023, 10:15 AM

S'porean woman finds Tinder date while in Taiwan, almost scammed of S$1,261

She was also sent gory videos over text, threatening her to "cooperate" or it would not end well for her.

November 11, 2023, 10:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.