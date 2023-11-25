Science Centre lets the child in you ‘play with your food’ through a quirky food-themed maze from Nov. 24

What comes to mind when you hear the words ‘Science Centre’?

If you’re like me, perhaps you remember the iconic Einstein climbing up and down a pole at the side of the atrium, or the wacky optical illusion exhibits at the entrance.

The Science Centre has changed quite a bit since my childhood, though.

One of their new exhibits is UNTAME, an immersive food-themed maze at the Science Centre.

UNTAME opens exclusively for a week in end-November, and showcases alternative future food possibilities such as insects, upcycled drinks and other snacks made from sustainable ingredients.

And yes, you can munch on the goodies and enjoy the drinks while exploring the maze.

Here's what you can expect:

Futuristic mini-mart

In a fictional world in 2123 racked by climate change and food scarcity, people can only access alternative food products from futuristic mini-marts.

Visitors get to play the role of one of these unfortunate residents, making their way through the "Market Maze" section of the mini-mart.

Part of the experience is to reminisce about foods that have gone extinct in the future, but have been preserved in a museum (oh no, please not my precious bubble tea!).

After grieving the loss of their favourite foods, participants get to see what a future food showcase might look like.

Apart from the quirky vibes, participants have an additional incentive to explore the maze.

They will be awarded stamps for exploring these zones and discovering clues about the mastermind behind the maze.

Those who collect all the stamps get to claim a reward at the end.

One of these interactive venues to mess around at is a “radioactive garden” with mutated vegetables and fruits.

Eat your veggies, folks. While you still can.

Munch on future food possibilities, sip upcycled drinks

By now, visitors might be feeling peckish.

Thankfully, there will be snacks on hand -- in the form of handmade bonbons by Lemuel Chocolate and jars of breadfruit by Jungle Kitchen.

What’s breadfruit, you might ask?

It’s a green tropical fruit that tastes like – you guessed it, bread – when cooked.

Speaking of alternative food, there will also be a showcase of cooked insects and insect-based snacks in infographic displays to give you a sense of what future “meat” might look like.

Thankfully, you won’t actually have to try them.

And if you’re thirsty at this point, you can sip on some refreshing artisan non-alcoholic drinks made from sustainable ingredients at the next exhibit.

These are made from recycled ingredients such as surplus bread and fruit peel waste, and are part of a collaboration by Crust Group with F&B outlets like Tiong Bahru Bakery to reduce waste.

Boozy escape room (aged 18 and above)

Those looking to bond with friends over booze and scares (and are aged 18 and above) can consider purchasing access to a special 18+ section of the maze — with alcohol included.

This exclusive "Cold Room" exhibit comprises a series of horror-themed rooms which participants have to make their way through.

For those who love escape rooms, I’m sure it will be right up your alley.

Find clues and solve mysteries with your friends in a lab rat chamber, the abandoned lab of a deceased scientist, a humana cryogenic chamber straight out of a sci-fi novel and a meat storage chamber with “lab-grown human body parts".

Upon progressing to the last room, participants who’ve cracked the secret code will get to claim an alcoholic beverage by Tiger Soju, which upon drinking will reveal the secret behind the whole installation.

In doing so, you can join the club of people who’ve had revelations while drinking.

Cool.

Earn food rewards by playing games

The entire journey builds up to a grand reveal about the strange mini-mart.

There, participants get to use the stamps they have collected to redeem food rations.

This is the form of a blind box which they can collect at the checkout counter.

Sort of like opening a loot box in a game.

Mystery Three-course Meals

Those who are big on the unknown can add to their experience by purchasing a mystery dining experience.

Customers can order their mystery meal through a game that uses illustrated food cards.

Following which, you get to enjoy a three-course meal including appetiser, main and dessert specially prepared for you, based on the cards you picked in the game.

That’s one way to avoid choice paralysis, I guess.

Here's an example of the kind of dishes that might be on the mystery menu:

In line with the theme of the maze, the mystery lunch also looks to be made from sustainable food options like plant-based meat.

The future of food?

You never know where the world is gonna go with food.

Case in point: I remember being dubious about Impossible meat when it was just introduced, but it's a pretty established food option now.

Colour me impressed.

So if you're like me and are keen to expand your horizons about food, consider signing up for the UNTAME experience at the Science Centre.

Event tickets start from S$12.90 for the Standard Pass, which grants admission to the Market Maze only, and S$18.90 for the Xtreme Pass, which lets visitors explore both the Market Maze and the 18+ Cold Room.

Mothership readers can enjoy 20 per cent off their tickets by using the promo code 20MOTHERSHIPOFFUT.

Tickets are also inclusive of admission to the Science Centre, and can be purchased via this link.

For those interested in the UNTAME dining experience, tickets are sold separately from the regular event tickets at S$38.

This is inclusive of a 3-course meal by Stellar Kitchen Bar, a Western cafe-cum-pizzabar situated at the Science Centre.

A Halal-certified food truck will also be available during the event period, serving finger food.

Those who spend a minimum of S$20 at the food truck can redeem access to an air-conditioned garden-themed tent, which offers live music and magic performances.

Tickets for the dining experience can be purchased here.

For more information about the UNTAME event, you can visit their website.

Event details

Period: Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, 2023

Address: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

Operating hours:

Standard Pass (Public):

Mon to Sun, 10am to 5pm (Day)

Xtreme Pass (18+ only):

Mon to Sun, 10am to 5pm (Day)

Fri to Sun only, 6pm to 10pm (Night)

UNTAME Dining & Food Truck (Public)

Mon to Sun, 10am to 5pm (Day)

Fri to Sun only, 6pm to 10pm (Night)

This sponsored piece by the Science Centre made this writer think about patronising the vegetarian stall in the canteen for a change.

Top images courtesy of Science Centre Singapore.