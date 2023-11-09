3 new escape rooms at Science Centre S’pore featuring themes like Mythical Gameworld & Mad Doctor’s Lair 

Many of us have fond memories of the Science Centre growing up.

I, for one, remember watching in awe as baby chicks hatched in an incubator, and badgering my parents to let me ride on the simulator one more time.

So, when I heard about the three new escape rooms that have just launched at the Science Centre, I couldn’t help but be intrigued.

The rooms marry the ever-popular escape room concept with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), promising an educational experience even as you put your adult friendships to the test while solving the various puzzles.

Here are the three rooms visitors can look forward to:

Museum of Humankind

Set in the year 2500 after climate change has destroyed most human life, participants are humans who have been captured by an alien species and put on display in their Museum of Humankind.

But sitting in the same museum is the Zearth plant – the one plant on Earth able to withstand the extreme weather conditions and the players’ only hope of survival.

Participants have to find the plant, outsmart their captors and regain freedom.

The difficulty level of this room is rated four out of five, with a low level of physical activity (i.e. crouching) to be expected.

Shangri-La

Participants find themselves stuck as avatars in part of the mythical metaverse called Shangri-La, which glitches each time they enter.

Players have to get through earthquakes and battle lasers to restore an ancient artefact to its former glory or risk being stuck in the glitch forever.

The difficulty level of this room is rated three out of five, with a high level of physical activity (i.e. crouching, crawling, climbing) to be expected.

Dr. X

In this room, participants have to rescue a friend who’s been lured to a laboratory by an unethical scientist, Dr. X, trying to find out the effects of extreme fear on the human brain.

No captive has ever escaped, and players have to rescue both their friends and try to make it out alive.

The difficulty level of this room is rated four out of five, with a low level of physical activity (i.e. crouching, crawling) to be expected.

The room contains mild horror elements and may not be suitable for young children. One member of the group will be alone for most of the session.

Escape @ Science Centre

Address: 15 Science Centre Road, Singapore 609081

Opening hours:

10am to 5pm, Mondays to Wednesdays (school holidays only)

10am to 10pm, Thursdays to Saturdays, public holidays

10am to 6pm, Sundays

Tickets: S$25 to S$30

Enjoy a 10 per cent discount when you purchase six tickets or more for the same room.

Mothership readers enjoy additional 5 per cent off for purchase of three tickets and above with the code ESCMOTHERSHIP5OFF.

Promotion is valid from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023

