Sarawak govt to consider controlled hunting of crocodiles due to rising numbers

The Sarawak government may allow hunters to go after crocodiles in certain rivers during "crocodile season", due to its increasing population.

The materials harvested from the crocodiles hunted could then be traded, said Sarawak's Deputy Minister of Urban Planning and Resource Management, Len Talif Salleh on Nov. 21.

More crocodiles

Len Tallif was speaking to reporters at a press conference of the Sarawak state legislative assembly, reported the Malay Mail. He gave some numbers to demonstrate that the crocodile population has been growing.

In 2014, there were around 13,500 crocodiles, according to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation. In 2023, there are over 24,000.

Len Tallif also claimed that this number was based on "sightings", and suggested that the real number could be higher.

In a question and answer session of the state assembly, Len Tallif said that the Swift Wildlife Action Team sighted 114 crocodiles along Sungai Balingian in a survey conducted in 2014.

He said in a survey conducted this year, the number has jumped by 37 per cent.

Not a free-for-all

However, allowing some hunting would not mean a free-for-all. Some regulation is expected.

Len Tallif also suggested that materials harvested from hunted crocodiles, such as crocodile hide, could be traded to markets like Hong Kong.

However, not all areas will be declared hunting zones, with the SFC possibly identifying some areas as sanctuaries instead.

These areas, Len Tallif suggested, could be turned into tourist spots.

Singapore crocodile

Crocodiles have been sighted in Singapore headlines too, with a crocodile spotted basking in the sun near Marina East Park recently on Oct. 10, 2023.

However, the authorities trapped and killed the crocodile some days later to safeguard public safety.

Senior Minister of State for National Development, Tan Kiat How, explained in Parliament on Nov. 7, 2023 that the authorities considered relocating the crocodile to Sungei Buloh, but the reserve was already at "full capacity."

Tan emphasised that the decision to euthanise the crocodile was not taken lightly. There was no feasible option for relocation or rehoming, so NParks had to euthanise the crocodile in the interest of "public safety".

The euthanasia of the crocodile was done humanely and in line with international standards, Tan said.

Crocodiles in Singapore are usually found in northwest Singapore such as Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve.

