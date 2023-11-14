S’pore man, 30, dresses up as Santa Claus to give out chocolates in office because X’mas makes him Santa-mental

It’s November.

Lights have gone up in Orchard, a few of the big shopping malls have decadent trees set up in their main atriums, and slowly but surely, shops are starting to advertise their festive season gift sets.

Christmas is well and truly upon us — forget the fact that we’re more than a month away from Dec. 25.

In a bid to usher the spirit of Christmas into the Mothership office, I was tasked with dressing up as Santa Claus.

As Santa always comes with gifts, I decided that nothing would be a more suitable present for my dear colleagues than Santa-mental chocolates.

After all, chocolate has firmly embedded itself into the Christmas tradition through delicious festive staples like the log cake and the advent calendar.

Chocolatey gifts for everyone

Wanting to make the whole office happy — without draining my bank account dry — I went with a real crowd-pleaser with something for everyone: a box of Cadbury Favourites.

For those who have a taste for all things classic and timeless, there’s Cadbury’s good ol’ dairy milk chocolate.

Crunchies go to those as sweet as honey(comb), while Moros are for the ones who look stern on the outside but are actually soft and gooey on the inside.

Boosts — with all their caramel and biscuit goodness — are perfect for the office dynamo.

Picnics, on the other hand, are the choice of mellower colleagues, who like to take life slower.

Cadbury’s Christmas Collection

Every Christmas, Cadbury launches seasonal exclusive items like the Advent Calendars, Cadbury Magical Elves and Marshmallow Santa Sharepacks to bring the spirit of sharing, gifting and joy with every treat.

The Cadbury Magical Elves Sharepack features smooth, elf-shaped chocolate with popping candy while the Cadbury Marshmallow Santa Sharepack is stuffed with Santa-shaped marshmallows covered in smooth milk chocolate. Yummy and perfect as stocking stuffers.

Those who wanna take part in age-old Christmas Time traditions of counting down to the festivities can grab themselves a Cadbury Advent Calendar — filled with 25 of Cadbury’s signature mini-favourites — or the brand new 3D Cadbury Advent Calendar stuffed with delicious chocolate treats all around, perfect for daily surprises.

And to really complete the Cadbury Christmas, customers can redeem collectable Christmas Ceramic Coasters with every S$12 worth of Cadbury Christmas products purchased.

The coasters are available in selected Fairprice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong stores from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.

The writer listened to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas on repeat while completing this Cadbury-sponsored article.

Top images by Aisyah Iskandar