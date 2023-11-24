McDonald's S'pore does Salted Caramel McFlurry

McDonald's Singapore has launched a new ice cream flavour.

The fast food restaurant launched the new Salted Caramel McFlurry (S$3.65) ice cream.

According to McDonald's, the frozen dessert has warm drizzles of caramel and crunchy cone bits on top of vanilla ice cream.

The taste reminds us of its hotcakes' syrup with a subtle saltiness. The cone bits made the ice cream more palatable.

The Salted Caramel McFlurry is available at McDonald's dessert kiosks in Singapore.

Top image from Mothership.