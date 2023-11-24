Back

McDonald's S'pore does Salted Caramel McFlurry

Sweet and salty.

Fasiha Nazren | November 24, 2023, 11:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

McDonald's Singapore has launched a new ice cream flavour.

The fast food restaurant launched the new Salted Caramel McFlurry (S$3.65) ice cream.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by McDonald's Singapore (@mcdsg)

According to McDonald's, the frozen dessert has warm drizzles of caramel and crunchy cone bits on top of vanilla ice cream.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

The taste reminds us of its hotcakes' syrup with a subtle saltiness. The cone bits made the ice cream more palatable.

The Salted Caramel McFlurry is available at McDonald's dessert kiosks in Singapore.

@mothership.nova Salted Caramel McFlurry 📍: McDonald’s dessert kiosks 📅: Available for a limited time only 💰: S$3.65 #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #mcdonalds #mcdsg #mcflurry ♬ Sweet Venom - ENHYPEN

Top image from Mothership.

Viking-themed Christmas floral display at Gardens by the Bay till Jan. 1, 2024

'Tis the season.

November 24, 2023, 11:47 AM

Pet a cat to lower stress: 89% of S’poreans in survey say pets positively impact mental health

If you need a heartwarming boost.

November 24, 2023, 11:37 AM

Bukit Panjang salon warned for charging S$772 for haircut & hair wash package it initially stated as S$99

The salon also demanded S$35 for unsolicited hair washing and scalp scanning services when the consumer had only asked for a haircut.

November 24, 2023, 10:45 AM

Security screening of commuters at Woodlands MRT station on Nov. 30

The security check exercise will be held from 10am to 4pm.

November 24, 2023, 09:35 AM

1.7m firewall bypass attempts on S'pore's healthcare IT systems blocked every month: MOH

National healthcare IT provider Synapxe also blocks and average of an average of 3,000 malicious emails daily.

November 24, 2023, 09:30 AM

WHO asks China for more information on increase in respiratory illness & reported pneumonia clusters

The WHO recommended that people in China take steps to reduce the risk of respiratory illness.

November 24, 2023, 09:09 AM

M'sia PAS MP says polygamy is the 'answer' to the 'problem' of unmarried women

Polygamy is not illegal in Malaysia.

November 24, 2023, 08:39 AM

Former SUTD director, NUS deputy director allegedly took upskirt photos & videos of women more than 31 times

He is also accused of cheating his former supervisor of at least S$205,500 to finance his undisclosed gambling habit.

November 23, 2023, 07:22 PM

No more pricking fingers to check glucose levels: How a S’porean hypeman manages his diabetes while keeping energy high

Everything in moderation. FreeStyle Libre helps.

November 23, 2023, 06:48 PM

The Christmas 2023 beauty gift guide for different types of S’porean females

Shop, save and shine.

November 23, 2023, 05:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.