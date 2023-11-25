'Running Man' cast quizzed on S'pore laws & made to decipher S'porean accent to order local food

The first of two episodes Korean variety show "Running Man" shot in Singapore aired on Sunday, Nov. 19.

On the first day of their two-day trip to Singapore, the six cast members — Yoo Jae Seok, Ha Ha, Ji Seok Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Song Ji Hyo and Yang Se Chan — along with guest stars Hong Jin Ho and Shin Ye Eun, visited the Mandai Wildlife Reserve and Lau Pa Sat.

Beyond sightseeing, the cast also delved into understanding Singapore better through a general knowledge quiz about the republic and a mission decoding spoken descriptions of food, and trying to get it right with the Singaporean accent getting in the way.

Quiz on Singapore

During a bus ride to Mandai, the cast played a quiz game to win local snacks.

The first question was a multiple-choice question on which action was not illegal to do in Singapore.

The five choices were:

Staying naked indoors Using other people's wifi Not flushing the toilets after using Wearing tops that reveal one's belly button in public Feeding pigeons

If you guessed option four, you got it right.

Haha and Shin Ye Eun both answered correctly at the same time, gaining them a dried squid snack.

The next question was an open-ended one asking which occupation in Singapore is not recognised as such in Korea, requiring one to apply for a license and pay taxes.

Song Ji Hyo guessed "beggars," which the production team said was correct.

This term, believed to be a shorthand for "street hawkers", refers to individuals like tissue sellers, who require a licence to sell their items on the streets.

Deciphering local dishes told to them in Singaporean accent

The stars also found themselves in a comical culinary maze when the producers tasked them with their last mission of the day — deciphering descriptions of local dishes.

This set the stage for hilarity as the Korean stars struggled to understand our unfamiliar Singaporean accent on top of comprehending the English language.

Split into teams, they were then tasked to correctly order the food items and bring them back to their table.

Heard "sotong stick" as "soppong stick"

The team consisting of Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Song Ji Hyo, and Hong Ji Hyo were the first to hear their menu read out by a local named Ghee.

They appeared bewildered as Ghee read their first menu item, "Set A. Raw onions and cucumbers together with the grilled beef on satay stick."

"I have no idea. I just heard 'stick'," Yoo said.

Their second item was "square white rice cake served together with roasted sotong stick," which meant squid satay with ketupat.

Yang and Hong both heard "soppong stick", and looked increasingly confused, as Ghee continued reading aloud.

Yang later heard "duck thigh meat" as "bak mai mi", causing Hong to break out in laughter.

The group brightened up when they heard the next dish, "Noodle soup together with spicy coconut milk as the base," which referred to laksa.

Recognising the words "noodle soup" and "spicy coconut", the group excitedly repeated the words to each other.

Heard "thick leg meat" as "tik lik mit"

The second team got set B and also faced their own linguistic rollercoaster when they were given descriptions of various "satays" and chilli crab.

This includes:

Chewy chicken satay with spicy soya sauce.

Grilled shrimp satay stick together with the peanut sauce.

Mutton satay stick made together with roasting the thick leg meat.

Crabs fried together with the hot chili sauce.

Shin heard "thick leg meat" as "tik lik mit" and became fixated on the phrase as she resolved to remember this sole phrase.

As for their last item, Ghee requested, "Please help to tabao ice kachang together with durian also."

Scrambling to find correct dishes

The two teams set out to find their menu items and unsurprisingly, confusion ensued.

While scrambling to find their dishes amongst the plethora of food, Jee soon realised that "satay" meant "skewers".

His group then decided to purchase various satays and try their luck.

Haha insisted that "tik lik mit" could be "duck leg meat" and bought that as well.

Meanwhile, the other team resorted to asking vendors for help, and luckily found out that "spicy coconut noodles" was laksa.

In the end, the set B team correctly matched one order to the menu items while the set A team matched two items correctly, winning the challenge.

The episode ended with a teaser of more adventures ahead as the "Running Man" crew navigated various games in Singapore.

Most notably, it seems that some of the cast will be viewing our sunny island from greater heights on the adrenaline-inducing "Slingshot".

You can catch the next episode of the variety series on Viu Singapore.

Top photo from Viu Singapore