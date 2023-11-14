Back

RSAF F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport

The aircraft had a deflated tire upon landing.

Brenda Khoo | November 14, 2023, 04:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

One tire of an F-16 fighter jet from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deflated during an emergency landing at Changi Airport.

The jet landed on the runway of the airport on Nov. 14 at around 12:10pm.

Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

'Safely' landed at Changi Airport

In a Facebook post on the same day, RSAF revealed that the aircraft experienced a "malfunction" and had a deflated tire upon landing.

The aircraft was subsequently towed off the runway, and the runway was declared operational.

However, the F-16 jet's task was not specified in the post.

In 2019, two of these military jets escorted a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane to the airport after a bomb threat was made mid-flight.

The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

Top image from The Republic of Singapore Air Force/Facebook and Canva.

Related stories

Fierce fighting in Myanmar sees Shan State armies make significant gains against junta

China has called for stability and reconciliation, but reports indicate it has grown frustrated with Myanmar's approach to cross-border crime.

November 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

S'pore multi-storey car park car wash bay new machine costs S$3 for 3 mins, used to be S$1

4 additional functions though.

November 14, 2023, 04:26 PM

New RWS hotel The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 keys

Things to look forward to.

November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

He was eventually subdued when a second man came to help.

November 14, 2023, 02:57 PM

Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

For those with lactose intolerance.

November 14, 2023, 02:12 PM

Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

Carragher responded in-character.

November 14, 2023, 09:55 AM

Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

The father would take his elder son for football practice three times a week.

November 14, 2023, 09:35 AM

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordion after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.