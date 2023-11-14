RSAF F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport

One tire of an F-16 fighter jet from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deflated during an emergency landing at Changi Airport.

The jet landed on the runway of the airport on Nov. 14 at around 12:10pm.

Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

'Safely' landed at Changi Airport

In a Facebook post on the same day, RSAF revealed that the aircraft experienced a "malfunction" and had a deflated tire upon landing.

The aircraft was subsequently towed off the runway, and the runway was declared operational.

However, the F-16 jet's task was not specified in the post.

In 2019, two of these military jets escorted a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane to the airport after a bomb threat was made mid-flight.

The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

