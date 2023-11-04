M'sian in Cameron Highlands orders tom yum, kangkong belacan, fried egg & drinks, shocked at S$24 bill

How much would you be willing to pay for a meal in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia?

A Malaysian man was "shocked" when he had to fork out RM85 (S$24.37) for a meal with his family at Cameron Highlands, the New Straits Times reported.

He ordered one bowl of tom yum, one plate of kangkong belacan, one fried egg, three plates of rice, and three beverages - one fresh orange juice, one hot tea, and one lime tea.

"I was in disbelief," he said, while complaining on TikTok to express his discontent.

Food & lodging prices changed unexpectedly, TikToker alleges

In a video posted by @pokteh_miskin on TikTok, the man recounted his experience at one of Malaysia's most popular tourist spots.

He drew a comparison to his hometown of Balok, Pahang, where RM85 (S$24.37) could buy two fish dishes.

Adding to his dismay, the man alleged that the prices of the food changed and did not remain constant, according to Weird Kaya.

He was surprised when the price of one Roti John, which he bought for RM9 (S$2.58) on Oct. 20, increased to RM12 (S$3.44) on the following day at the same outlet.

Even lodging costs were no exception, according to the TikTok user.

He said that the price of his lodging was RM220 (S$63.08) based on a TikTok advertisement. However, when he reached there on Oct. 20, which fell on a Friday, he was told to pay RM280 (S$80.28) instead.

The homestay owner claimed there is another price for Fridays and Saturdays.

The TikToker said that he spent RM1,470 (S$421.48) during his entire vacation. Apart from meals and lodging, he claimed that he "did not buy anything except for a few strawberries and one T-shirt."

As a result of the unexpected expenses, he shortened his stay from four days to three.

He claimed that he spent about RM600 (S$172.03) when he last visited Cameron Highlands at the beginning of 2022.

He also vowed never to return to Cameron Highlands again, and urged business operators there to refrain from taking advantage of visitors with exorbitant prices.

After the video went viral, he deleted the video and changed his TikTok account handle.

Customers advised to check menu prices before ordering

The affected TikToker reported his incident to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNK) for further investigation.

After receiving reports about the video, Malaysia's State Consumer Affairs Committee told The New Straits Times that officers are investigating five food outlets at Cameron Highlands.

Investigations revealed that the outlets provided menus, and the prices of meals and drinks were listed in these menus. Officers are still gathering more information on the alleged price changes.

The committee advised customers to check the prices on the menus before ordering their food to prevent unfair pricing.

Consumers are also encouraged to lodge a complaint with the committee's office if the food operator does not display the price list.

