M'sia diner asks hawker for no bean sprouts in noodles, finds & counts 92 of them

Quite a lot of bean sprouts, value for money.

Brenda Khoo | November 07, 2023, 02:21 AM

Do you not like bean sprouts, a.k.a tau geh?

It appears a lot of people don't either, which explains why we have reached a stage where you can pay an extra charge for the hawker to remove the bean sprouts.

But if you want to take matters into your own hands, which is to avoid putting any bean sprouts into your mouth, it would be better to just DIY and remove them by yourself.

One by one.

That was what a diner in Malaysia apparently did.

The diner had supposedly told the hawker not to include bean sprouts in the fried noodles — only to promptly find 92 pieces of it in the food.

The self-professed bean sprout hater painstakingly, one by one, removed the crisp roots from his fried noodles.

Neatly arranged for effect

The incident was first shared on Nov. 5 in a Facebook group catering to the Johor Bahru community.

The post showed two photos found on Xiaohongshu.

In the first photo, packed fried noodles could be seen separated from the vegetables, shrimp, and a pile of bean sprouts.

The second photo displayed a meticulous arrangement of 92 bean sprouts, lined up in neat rows.

In the Xiaohongshu post, the caption read: "I told the hawker not to put bean sprouts when frying the noodles! He still put in 92 bean sprouts!"

Incredible patience

Commenters were full of admiration and astonished.

Some supported the diner and shared a photo of bean sprouts that were arranged to say "No bean sprouts" in Chinese.

Image via Facebook.

Others couldn't help but praise the diner's incredible patience.

However, others questioned the diner's tastes.

As annoying as bean sprouts might be, this vegetable has dietary fibres that may be beneficial for diabetics.

Several commenters admitted that they mistook the bean sprouts in the photo as insects at first glance.

Image via Facebook.

Top image from Xiaohongshu.

