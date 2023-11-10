Pug plonks itself outside closed Toa Payoh Pet Lovers Centre as it knows shop contains treats

A pug out on a walk with its owner in Toa Payoh one evening plonked itself outside a Pet Lovers Centre store — because it apparently knew that there are treats inside.

The only issue?

The store was closed for the day but the dog was not having any of that.

What ensued next was a tug of war with its owner, as the dog wanted to stay by the shop front, while the owner wanted to go home.

Will pug-sistence win the night?

In a TikTok video shared by Pet Lovers Centre, the pug could be seen plopping itself in front of the store, with its eyes fixed on the tiny slit of space between the shutter and the ground.

The owner could be heard telling his pug, "Cash", in Mandarin that the shops in Toa Payoh central had already closed for the day, and there were no treats available to buy at that hour.

Walking towards Cash, the owner repeatedly beckoned it to "come" with him to go home.

A hesitant Cash reluctantly stood up and ambled a few steps.

Then, it plopped itself down in front of the store again, almost imploring its owner to try every means possible to get those treats.

Now, the owner inched even closer to Cash and attempted to persuade his dog, saying that it was futile to wait outside the shop.

Licked metal shutter

Yet, the persistent pug wasn't buying any of that persuasion.

In a determined effort, Cash began to stick out his tongue and turned its head towards the store.

It even began licking the metal shutter.

The owner struggled to drag Cash away from the store, all the while incessantly begging Cash to go home.

In a moment it seemed to finally signal a surrender, Cash rose and walked away from the store for a few seconds.

Then, it stopped abruptly, before making a U-turn and dashing back towards the store, seemingly unable to resist its call.

Hope tomorrow's a better day for Cash the pug

The video has been watched more than 239,000 views and received over 10,000 likes, with many having a good chuckle over the pug's shenanigans.

One TikToker jokingly blamed the owner for bringing his pug past the store at such a late hour.

Some even said the owner should let the dog "sleep" outside the store until the next morning.

"Should just wait and sleep there till opening time. Imagine dog wakes up to shutters opening! Happiness! 😂," read the comment.

Meanwhile, another commented, "PLC had better be sponsoring Cash some treats on the house for this!! 😂"

Top image from plc_singapore/TikTok.