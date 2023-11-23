Waterway Primary principal commends student for hard work on PSLE results day in heartwarming speech

PSLE results have been released on Nov. 22.

While the day may have been nerve-wracking for many students, one principal chose to make it better by commending a student in a short speech.

What happened

In a TikTok video, a principal at Waterway Primary School was seen asking a student to stand up during a school assembly.

The student's mother, who posted the TikTok, identified the principal in the caption as Wilbur Wong from Waterway Primary School.

Wong appeared to be making his way down a list of Commendable Students when he identified the next nominee as Germaine from class 6F.

He started off the speech by saying, "Germaine, you are amazing."

He continued by sharing some of her accomplishments, such as being a school representative in taekwondo, and commended her for balancing her sports training and school work at the same time.

"You never let [the challenges] let you down, you always had a very positive front. Any challenges that came your way, you never gave up," he said.

"You had challenges in your studies. You always faced some difficulties in some subjects, especially in the area of Mathematics, but we're so glad that you've shown improvements in all your subjects."

He then ended the speech with: "We're so happy for you! Congratulations!"

Netizens' response on TikTok

In the comments below, many users reacted positively to Wong's speech.

One user applauded the principal's speech for acknowledging the student's hard work.

Others recognised the principal from his prior appointment at Montfort Junior School, and expressed fond remarks about him.

According to Waterway Primary School website, Wilbur Wong has been a principal at the school since January 2023.

Top image via @mamagndivag / TikTok