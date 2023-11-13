Back

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

Winnie Li | November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Newly elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam held his first Istana open house on Nov. 12, 2023, in celebration of Deepavali.

Almost 15,000 visitors turned up for the event despite the rain in the afternoon, reported The Straits Times.

President Tharman and his wife, Jane Ittogi, also attended the open house personally and reportedly held meet-and-greet sessions with the visitors on Sunday morning and afternoon.

Some members of the public also took photos with the President and the First Lady at the event.

Screenshot via 汤汤的留学日记/Xiaohongshu

Deepavali a "multiracial celebration"

Speaking to the media at a doorstop interview at the open house, President Tharman said that Deepavali is a "multiracial celebration in many ways", citing the performances staged by multiracial groups throughout the day.

Specifically, he pointed to the performance by flautists Tan Qing Lun and Ghanavenothan Retnam, which aimed at showcasing a fusion of Indian and Chinese classical music.

According to President Tharman, Tan learned how to play the venu, or the Indian flute, from Ghanavenothan a little over 10 years ago when the former had mastered the Chinese flute.

Even though the music of the instruments was different, Tan went on to master the Indian flute and won a prize at the National Arts Council's National Indian Music competition.

"It's an example of how we can take part in others' cultures — respectfully learn the intricacies of each others' cultures, and enrich our own identity as Singaporeans," said President Tharman.

Becoming "more Singaporean" by coming together for festivities

Additionally, President Tharman highlighted the varied performances carried out by the Indian groups, stating that "not everyone is aware of the very distinct cultures within the Indian community".

Here, he cited a piece by the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society, which was performed in Tamil, Malayaman, and Hindi, as an example of the Singaporean sensibility:

"That's the way we do things in Singapore — coming together for each of our festivities, and seeking to understand the meaning of each festivity. And that's the way we really become, not just by saying the pledge and singing the anthem, but become more and more Singaporean in our identities."

Top image via Priyajit Ghosh/Facebook

