New laws proposed for S'pore president & ministers to take on international roles in private capacities

The Bill will be debated in the next parliament sitting.

Amber Tay | November 06, 2023, 07:29 PM

A new bill introduced today (Nov. 6) will allow the president and ministers to accept appointments in foreign and international organisations in their private capacities, if required by the national interest.

New bill to allow the president and ministers to accept appointments in foreign and international organisations

Previously, the Constitution did not allow the president to take up public roles where he acts in his private capacity.

With the new amendment, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be allowed to keep his roles in international councils, including the World Economic Forum, UN Human Development Report, Group of Thirty and the Global Commission on the Economics of Water.

The bill was proposed to create a framework that aims to “enhance Singapore’s international standing and help advance our national interest”.

Though the current law does not prohibit ministers from serving in foreign and international organisations in their private capacities, this new amendment will create “more comprehensive coverage” compared to before.

However, the president will only be able to accept such appointments so long as they fulfil conditions proposed in the bill.

Must be in the national interest

For instance, by virtue of Article 19A(1) of the Constitution, the president must not be prohibited from performing the functions of that office.

Emphasis is also placed on ensuring the roles which the president or minister accept will be in the national interest.

While the Cabinet may from time to time advise the president against saying or doing anything in performing the functions of such an office, the prime minister will do the same for the minister that accepts such appointments.

The president or minister must relinquish the office, if so advised by the Cabinet or instructed by the prime minister.

The debate of the Bill will be held at the next sitting of Parliament.

Top photo from Parliament website

