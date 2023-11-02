PM Lee gets updated Covid-19 vaccine, encourages public to keep vaccination up to date

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged people to get their free vaccine against the Covid-19 Omicron XBB 1.5 variant.

He also announced on his Facebook post that he received an updated version of the Covid-19 vaccine at Singapore General Hospital on Nov. 2.

New vaccine to be defended against Omicron XBB 1.5 variant

The updated vaccine was recently rolled out by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to defend the public from the Omicron XBB 1.5 variant in the current new normal.

This latest version can also provide the public a better protection against current and emerging strains of the Covid-19 virus.

Prevalent in the U.S, the variant nicknamed "The Kraken" is more transmissible from one person to another, even if these people have been previously infected or vaccinated.

Together with an ability to evade immunity more easily, the variant causes higher chances for reinfections.

PM Lee added that his symptoms were "minimal" and he felt "generally fine", which was "most likely" because he had kept his vaccination updated.

"But my protection will wane over time, and so will yours," stressed PM Lee on the importance of updating vaccinations.

He concluded, "Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. Do keep your vaccination up to date, to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Updated vaccines free of charge & provides 'stronger immune response'

Since Oct. 30, the new vaccine is currently available for free to everyone aged six months and above.

The new vaccines are expected to provide "a stronger immune response" against current and emerging strains compared to older versions of the vaccines, thereby possibly conferring better protection against Covid-19.

In addition, it is especially recommended for persons who are aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals, and residents of aged care facilities.

The MOH will be replacing all existing formulations of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines with updated Covid-19 monovalent vaccines by Nov. 20, 2023.

Roll-out dates for updated vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for individuals aged five years and above: Oct. 30

Updated Moderna/Spikevax for individuals aged six months and above: Nov. 14

Updated Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty for children aged six months to four years: Nov. 20

Where to get vaccinated

If you are thinking of getting vaccinated, you can do so by walking into any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC), Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC), or polyclinic offering the vaccine.

You can find your nearest vaccination site and the types of vaccines offered at each site here.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for your vaccination, you can do so here or call the clinic directly.

