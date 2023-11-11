PM Lee meets US climate envoy John Kerry at the Istana

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Nov. 10.

Climate cooperation

Kerry, who was previously U.S. Secretary of State under Barack Obama, is designated by U.S. President Joe Biden to act on behalf of the U.S. on climate issues as the SPEC.

Kerry was in Singapore attending Bloomberg's New Economy Forum, where he spoke on Nov. 10 about climate issues.

There, he warned that weather-based natural disasters and damage would continue to worsen as the consequences of climate change are “backed in with the rising temperatures”.

PM Lee has met with Kerry on several occasions before, notably on occasions such as a State Lunch in PM Lee's honour held in 2016 at the U.S. Department of State in Washington DC.

While in Singapore, PM Lee shared in a Facebook post that he and Kerry spoke on the global climate crisis, and how governments could help societies and industries to cut back on carbon emissions.

PM Lee commended Kerry on his “unwavering efforts to advance multilateral cooperation to mitigate climate change”.

He said he also looked forward to working with the U.S. about advancing climate cooperation, including at the upcoming COP28 Summit in Dubai.

COP28 is a United Nations-led climate change conference to be held at the end of November 2023.

PM Lee also spoke at the New Economy Forum, and discussed mainly geopolitical issues.

Additionally, Kerry met with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, co-chairing the high level U.S.-Singapore Climate Partnership dialogue.

They took stock of the good progress in the Partnership’s work streams, including accelerating the regional energy transition, and green shipping lanes, amongst other things.

They also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional climate action.

China, counterparts, and COP-28

Kerry came to Singapore after a five-day meeting with his Chinese counterparts in California, as reported by Reuters, sharing some of the proceedings during his address to the New Economy Forum.

He said that while there were moments of despair, he and his counterpart Xie Zhenhua managed to come up with “some very solid understandings and agreements which will help the COP”.

These understandings and agreements would put both countries in a place where they could help the world by "focusing more on renewables and other kinds of things".

Kerry said details on what was agreed between the U.S. and China would be released soon, Reuters reported.

