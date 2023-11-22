S'pore govt 'very conscious' of cost of living pressures, is lean & efficient to reduce burden on taxpayer: PM Lee

The PAP (People's Action Party) government is "very conscious" of the cost-of-living pressures faced by households, and does its utmost to moderate these pressures.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed the various methods the government is employing to reduce the burden on the taxpayer, while also explaining why it is a bad idea for the government to provide public utilities and essential services free-of-charge.

PM Lee also spoke of the importance of targeted support to households that need it the most, during the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) National Delegates’ Conference Opening Ceremony on Nov. 22.

Cost of living kept "as low as possible"

Lean government

One way is by running a "lean and efficient government", which means keeping public spending and taxes low, to alleviate the burden on the taxpayer.

Government revenue from fees and taxes in Singapore make up only 15 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

By comparison, in Italy's economy, about 15 per cent of the GDP is devoted to funding the pension system alone, without taking any other government spending in consideration.

PM Lee also mentioned the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike to 9 per cent, but compared it to the standard value-added tax (VAT) rate in developed countries like Sweden and Denmark, now at 25 per cent.

With low government spending and taxes, workers are allowed to enjoy the fruits of their labour directly, PM Lee said.

"What you earn, you can decide. You want to spend it on your children, that is good. You want to spend it on your house, that is up to you... But it is your choice, rather than the government takes it from you and decides on your behalf that this is what we will do for you."

Essential public services are run cost-effectively

The second way the government strives to keep cost-of-living down is to run essential public services, like water, electricity and healthcare, efficiently.

"Because again, one way or the other, somebody has to pay for these services," PM Lee said. Either the user pays directly through tariffs and fares, or even if the government publicly subsidises them, this has to be paid for through higher taxes.

However, these essential services are not provided entirely free, and users are required to pay "reasonable charges".

While some may argue that essential services should not earn any profit, PM Lee said this would be the "wrong approach", as the utility providers would not be under pressure to run efficiently.

Also, just because a company is not making profits, that does not guarantee good services.

"So it is better to let these service providers earn a reasonable profit, so that they have the resources to re-invest and improve services, and also the incentive to do this. Because if they work harder, if they do better, they earn a little bit more. And that is how it works."

Savings can be passed on to the consumer

From time to time, such costs do go up, PM Lee acknowledged. However, when costs go down, the operators are also able to pass on the savings to the consumer.

He gave the example of buses, which used to have two employees per bus, the driver and the conductor. Over time, the conductor was replaced by a machine, which saved costs. And perhaps in the future, the driver could be replaced by a robot.

Overall, PM Lee said, this approach has worked quite well, with reliable utilities and affordable public transport. He gave an example of going on an overseas trip and visiting a museum, which was going through a power blackout.

"It cannot be helped, it was a national problem, everybody knew it, cannot be solved. But if that happens in Singapore, I would be preparing to answer questions in parliament this afternoon," he said.

Subsidies according to need

Though these measures have helped keep costs moderate for most households, PM Lee acknowledged that some households that have special circumstances will need extra help.

Targeted assistance has been given in the form of cash or vouchers, including U-save rebates, GST vouchers, CDC vouchers and public transport vouchers.

Additionally, some households will get up to S$9,000 of help this financial year.

PM Lee said this was a better method than subsidising utilities across the board, like in other countries. Because with such subsidies, the households who use the most water and electricity would benefit the most, and they are not the poorer, smaller households.

"Why should I subsidise them more? What for? They do not need it. I should take my resources and help the people who need the help," PM Lee said.

He added that across-the-board subsidies would leave people with little incentive to save electricity and water.

PM Lee recounted an anecdote where a Singaporean unionist visited the former Soviet Union and turned off the light when leaving a room. He was scolded by his host, who asked him why he bothered to turn off the light, because it was being paid for by the state.

Price increases cannot be deferred forever

Still, PM Lee said that in a "difficult year" like 2023, with slow growth, rising prices and wages not quite rising to meet those prices, the government has to think about what else they can do to help Singaporeans.

Increasing fees, for example, can be delayed or at least moderated if not essential. PM Lee said the government has done that by absorbing two-thirds of the proposed fee increase for public transport fares.

This meant that the government "wrote a cheque" for S$300 million, a hefty sum, but one that it deemed necessary given the circumstances.

However, some increases cannot be deferred.

"But some price increases will not be avoidable or ‘postpone-able’. And if you just push them off, it does not solve the problem. Because next year the shortfall will become bigger. Then what do you do?"

The government has to proceed, but also provide more targeted support for households. PM Lee shared that thanks to the increased U-Save assistance to households since the Covid pandemic, the number of families who have difficulties in paying their utilities bill has come down.

"So we are keeping our public services financially sustainable and of a high standard in the long-term, while in the short-term giving households extra help according to their need, and sharing the burden fairly with everybody. This is how the PAP government keeps faith with workers. We do right by them, through good times and bad. And we will always do that."

PAP government is pro-growth and pro-worker

"Tripartism can work in Singapore because the PAP government is pro-growth and pro-worker," PM Lee said.

Tripartism refers to the collaboration between the government, unions, and employers to create long-term initiatives and outcomes.

Quoting Lee Kuan Yew, the first PM of Singapore, PM Lee said of the PAP government: “The PAP has been a workers’ movement and has always received the support of the workers. A PAP government is a government on the workers’ side.”

The benefits of progress are shared with all and not just the few in Singapore, which is the credo of both Lee Kuan Yew and the PAP government, he added.

Twin priorities: Economy and workers

PM Lee, who is also the secretary-general of the PAP, stressed that there are two twin priorities that the government is focused on for Singapore.

They are growing and developing the economy, as well as enabling the workers to benefit fully from the economic growth they create.

Singaporeans are able to benefit from good housing, healthcare and education that are all heavily subsidised by the state with these priorities in mind.

Given that such arrangements have made the environment conducive for businesses, the "Singapore premium" created has seen companies and investors prepared to pay more to be here to take advantage of the country’s harmonious industrial relations and business-friendly environment.

Singaporeans also benefit from this premium, PM Lee said.

Singapore premium

For instance, workers in Singapore can earn significantly more compared to workers elsewhere in the region, as companies can operate more efficiently due to Singapore’s political stability and competent government.

Agreeing with the late Lee that unions play an important role in the country in 1969 when the view was first expressed and even now in a modern world, PM Lee said: “The labour movement will play a vital role in the years ahead, and I know my successor Lawrence Wong thinks so too.”

A key outcome back then was the resolution for tripartite relations to be consensual instead of confrontational.

In his speech, PM Lee highlighted that the symbiosis between the PAP and NTUC is rooted in history, and not "just an institutional arrangement".

Only 12 unions, led by Devan Nair and Ho See Beng, were affiliated with NTUC when Lee Kuan Yew was prime minister, 82 unions joined the Singapore Association of Trade Unions under the Barisan Sosialis, whose goal was to oust the PAP government.

"As I told the PAP Convention recently, the PAP wasn’t born dominant. Neither was the NTUC," PM Lee added.

As Lee Kuan Yew and his comrades did not back down or give in, workers believed that the team "would never let them down, took heart, and backed the PAP".

Strengthening the model of tripartism

PM Lee ended his speech with emphasising the need for leaders with integrity, competence, conviction, and a genuine interest to help Singapore and their workers.

“That way we continue to strengthen our model of tripartism as Singapore’s lasting competitive advantage in an uncertain world. That way, we can create a better future for our workers and for Singapore," he concluded.

The conference, attended by about 1,500 union leaders, tripartite partners and other guests, happens once every four years.

