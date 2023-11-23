S'pore private hire driver made S$1,017 over 48 trips after driving for 22 hours to win staycation

A private hire vehicle (PHV) driver in Singapore drove for 22 hours in a day to make S$1,017 over 48 trips as part of a challenge — and won a two-day-one-night staycation in Sentosa.

However, his attempt at a marathon session to make the most in 24 hours on a day over the weekend recently was met with disapproval after his result was made public.

What happened

Details of the competition organised by a fellow PHV driver, Shawn Lee, was posted on Nov. 17 in a public Facebook page with more than 34,000 members.

The page catered to drivers from various platforms.

The mechanics of the challenge, “4sMission500”, was straightforward: Lee paid for a two-day-one-night stay at Hotel Ora at Resorts World Sentosa and wanted to award it to the top earner on Saturday, Nov. 18, between 12:01am and 11:59pm.

Drivers of four-seater vehicles, who hit a S$500 minimum in earnings that day, could message Lee their earnings privately to be in the running for the prize.

Lee organised the game as he thought morale was low among drivers, and wanted the challenge to motivate and incentivise them to do their best.

However, to Lee's surprise, the winner, a Gojek car driver who goes by James Lim, blew the competition out of the water with his effort, The Straits Times reported.

12 to 13 hours of driving to hit S$500

The S$500 target was initially set as Lee was aware that driving for about 12 hours or so could yield that amount of revenue.

Lee verified Lim's earnings on Nov. 19 after meeting face-to-face, ST also reported.

Three of the top four drove under Gojek.

The second-placed driver made S$831.

The third-placed driver made S$778.

They drove more than 16 hours to hit those amounts.

In total, nine other participants who made over S$500 during the challenge had screenshots of their earnings posted online.

ST reported that Lee, the challenge's organiser, acknowledged that a hard limit should have been imposed on the number of hours that participants could drive.

The implication would be that the dynamics of the competition would have changed to who could hit S$500 first.

But he said he was told by the eventual winner that he had rested a full day before driving for 22 hours, and was resting in the car between bookings during lull periods.

Reactions

Details of the challenge were reposted to numerous social media pages.

Within the Facebook group catering to PHV drivers, responses were divided, as observed by Mothership.

Those who applauded the effort appeared genuinely in awe of the feat.

Those who disapproved raised concerns that such challenges posed, especially with regards to the safety of being on the road for such a long time at one shot.

Not only does it pose a danger to passengers of the private hire vehicle, driving while fatigued also poses a danger to fellow road users, it was raised.

A number of commenters also pointed out that such a competition would attract the attention of the authorities, as well as the public, and provide a negative perception of the vocation.

A few comments appeared to have misunderstood the origin of the competition, and assumed it was organised by one of the PHV platforms.

Shin Min Daily News interviewed a member of the public who disapproved of the competition.

The 35-year-old said driving 20 hours a day can cause people to become exhausted.

He did not believe such competitions should be held, as it may lead to accidents.

He also said it was irresponsible for individuals to hold such competitions.

Ministry of Manpower guidelines on preventing fatigue among drivers include taking 15 minutes break after every two hours of driving, and limiting shifts to under 12 hours.

