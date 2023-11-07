Public Defender's Office doesn't turn down cases just because of 'moral reprehensibility': Shanmugam

The Public Defender's Office (PDO) assessment in taking up a case is not based on the nature of the applicant's alleged offences or the applicant's moral reprehensibility, Law Minister K Shanmugam said in Parliament on Nov. 7, 2023.

Shanmugam was responding to questions posed by Member of Parliament (MP) Murali Pillai about how the office deals with cases involving alleged crimes that the public may view as being "morally repugnant" when assessing whether to provide aid.

The PDO was launched in December 2022 to provide legal aid to those charged with non-capital offences who cannot afford legal assistance.

It is a department under the Ministry of Law and is staffed by full-time criminal defence lawyers hired by the ministry.

Assessment for PDO in taking up cases is based on a "means and merit" test

Shanmugam agreed that the PDO does sometimes come across cases that many would consider to be "highly reprehensible".

These cases can relate to sexual assault, child abuse or family violence, and the nature of the crime can cause public outrage or concern.

However, the PDO cannot refuse to handle such cases as the assessment test is not one of moral reprehensibility.

Rather, an application for criminal defence aid to the PDO is subject to a "means and merit" test — in terms of economic means and merits in terms of whether there is some basis for the defence, he explained, using shorthand terms.

The means test is to ensure that aid is given to those who are unable to afford legal fees, while the merits test assesses whether the applicant will benefit from legal application or has reasonable grounds to defend or appeal his case in court.

The PDO must, therefore, handle cases so long as they are assessed to have some legal merit.

PDO recently handled an appeal involving an accused who pleaded guilty to sexually penetrating his own sister

Shanmugam cited a recent case at the Court of Appeal involving an accused person who pleaded guilty to sexually penetrating his own sister.

"I think almost all right-thinking members of society would say that this is completely unacceptable, reprehensible," he added.

The accused had committed the offence when he was between the ages of 15 and 17 years old and was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison and 16 strokes of the cane.

He applied to the PDO for aid to appeal against his sentence, and aid was granted as he had fulfilled the means test criteria.

In addition, the office assessed that there was merit to the appeal on the grounds that the sentence given by the lower court was excessive.

The Court of Appeal agreed, and the accused's sentence was reduced by two years.

The minister reiterated:

"The provision of legal aid cannot depend on public outrage against the alleged offender or sympathy for the victim."

He added:

"With the PDO, we will assess each case based on its own merit, and those who have a meritorious case but cannot afford a lawyer will be provided access to legal advice and representation to defend their case in court. And this is how we can try and ensure that access to justice is available to more."

The PDO has handled 303 cases as of September 2023

Murali also asked if he could get an update on the number of cases undertaken by the PDO since it started operations.

Shanmugam replied that as of September 2023, the office has taken up 303 applications which have gone to court.

He added that eligible applicants for criminal aid receive representation from either the PDO or the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS).

With this co-delivery model, CLAS' annual caseload in 2023 is expected to be lower than in 2022.

When asked by Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru about the current capacity of the PDO in taking on cases, he replied that this depends on the number of cases that come up.

He added that no cases were turned away because of a lack of capacity.

Currently, there is a pathway for the PDO to build its capacity from last year, based on the government's assessment of the number of cases that are likely to come up.

Shanmugam said the PDO is not beyond its current capacity, but the government will continue to build it up "a little bit more" as the caseload increases.

