Motorcycle ends up under SBS Transit bus in Pasir Ris collision

A person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Winnie Li | November 29, 2023, 12:04 PM

A motorcycle ended up under an SBS Transit double-decker bus after the two vehicles collided at the junction of Pasir Ris Street 11 and Pasir Ris Street 12 on Nov. 27 afternoon.

The aftermath of the accident was caught on camera by an onlooker, and the photo circulated on social media.

The photo showed cracks on the windscreen of the bus.

The bumper of the bus was also damaged as a result of the collision.

The motorcyclist was not seen in the photo.

One person conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the aforementioned junction on Monday at around 12:35pm.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

SBS Transit trying to reach out to motorcyclist

In response to Mothership's queries, SBS spokesperson Grace Wu said the company's "primary concern" is the well-being of the motorcyclist.

Wu also stated that SBS Transit was at the hospital on Nov. 27 in an effort to reach out to the motorcyclist.

However, the company was unable to establish any contact with her or her family.

"We are still trying to do so so that we can extend our care and concern and render assistance as best as we can while she recovers," the statement reads.

The company also apologised to affected commuters and motorists for the inconvenience caused.

"Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in its investigations," Wu added.

