Pandora X HBO’s Game of Thrones: the new collaboration fit for Kings & Queens

Pledge your allegiance to the Iron Throne and raise your banners for your favourite House as Pandora launches another collaboration for fans of the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Whether you swore allegiance to House Stark or Targaryen or played the game of thrones, Pandora’s new collection will elevate your wardrobe as you flaunt your geeky side.

Show your loyalty with charms

One of the best things about Pandora are their charm bracelets.

With uniquely designed charms, HBO’s Game of Thrones fans can customise bracelets to reflect their favourite characters and aspects of the iconic series.

If you wish to claim the Iron Throne, add a little charm of the infamous Iron Throne that is said to be welded out of thousands of swords.

Pair the charm with the Spinning Astrolabe Dangle Charm that represents the history of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms and the Ice & Fire Dragons Dual Murano Glass Charm to complete the look.

How about declaring for the Queen of the North, Sansa Stark, with a cute direwolf charm?

You can even make the bracelet full of mythical creatures from the realm with a gold dragon fire dangle charm and a little dragon egg charm.

There is a small Daenerys Targaryen charm with a tiny dragon on her shoulder.

Fiery dragons

Pandora has also launched a matching set of dragon earrings, rings and necklace that exude fire and elegance.

The whole set will make you feel powerful and strong, inspired by Daenerys.

Here is my beautiful colleague modelling the whole set:

Radiating power and strength

While HBO’s Game of Thrones may have ended, the universe continues with the prequel HBO’s House of the Dragon, depicting the fall of the Targaryen Dynasty and the beginning of the war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

HBO’s House of the Dragon Pandora ring is the Targaryen crown of legends, and with this ring, you can feel powerful.

This article by Pandora made the writer expose her geeky side to the world.

Top photos by Hannah Martens