Onigiri croissants at Jalan Besar cafe with fillings like Lao Gan Ma, mentaiko cheese & orh nee

You've seen or heard of round, cream-filled croissants.

Now, there's onigiri croissants.

Local cafe and bakery La Levain recently launched its new series of onigiri croissants.

These croissants are triangular in shape and have a seaweed wrap, just like a real onigiri.

There are five cream cheese-based flavours to choose from:

Lao Gan Ma (S$7.20)

Scallion Sour Cream (S$7.20)

Mentaiko Cheese (S$7.50)

Orh Nee (S$7.20)

Sicilian Pistachio (S$7.20)

These croissants are baked fresh daily in small batches.

Fresh batches are baked twice a day at 9am and 1pm.

La Levain

Address: 23 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209193

Operating hours: 8am - 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Top image from La Levain.