Onigiri croissants at Jalan Besar cafe with fillings like Lao Gan Ma, mentaiko cheese & orh nee

You've seen or heard of round, cream-filled croissants.
Now, there's onigiri croissants.
Local cafe and bakery La Levain recently launched its new series of onigiri croissants.
These croissants are triangular in shape and have a seaweed wrap, just like a real onigiri.
There are five cream cheese-based flavours to choose from:
Lao Gan Ma (S$7.20)
Scallion Sour Cream (S$7.20)
Mentaiko Cheese (S$7.50)
Orh Nee (S$7.20)
Sicilian Pistachio (S$7.20)
These croissants are baked fresh daily in small batches.
Fresh batches are baked twice a day at 9am and 1pm.
La Levain
Address: 23 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209193
Operating hours: 8am - 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays
Top image from La Levain.
