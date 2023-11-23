Former SUTD director, NUS deputy director allegedly took upskirt photos & videos of women more than 31 times

A man who used to manage campus facilities at two universities in Singapore allegedly took upskirt photos and videos of women on at least 31 occasions.

According to the CNA & The Straits Times, Foo Siang Chi, 53, was previously a deputy director at the Office of Facilities Management at NUS and later joined SUTD as a director at the Office of Campus Infrastructure and Facilities.

He was charged on Nov. 23, 2023, with five offences, including taking upskirt photos and videos, possessing obscene films, and cheating his former supervisor.

Cheated former supervisor of S$205,500 for gambling habit

According to his LinkedIn profile, Foo was previously a deputy director at the Office of Facilities Management at NUS from May 2013 to August 2018.

He became the director of the Office of Campus Infrastructure and Facilities at SUTD from February 2019 to January 2022.

Foo allegedly took upskirt photos and videos of women on more than 31 occasions between April 2018 and March 2020.

In addition, he allegedly possessed two obscene videos from September 2019 to December 2020, which he had downloaded from a pornography website to his mobile phone.

On a separate charge, Foo was accused of cheating his then-supervisor from April 2015 to July 2015 by borrowing more than S$205,500 to finance his undisclosed gambling habit.

Out on bail, will return to court on Jan. 4, 2024

According to ST, Foo said he intended to plead guilty.

Foo is now out on a S$20,000 bail and is expected to return to court on Jan. 4, 2024.

If Foo is convicted of insulting a woman's modesty, he could be imprisoned for up to a year and fined.

If convicted of voyeurism, Foo could be jailed for up to two years and fined. As he is above the age of 50 years old, he cannot be sentenced to caning.

For possessing obscene films, Foo can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$40,000.

For cheating his former supervisor, Foo can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Universities response

A NUS spokesperson told Mothership, “NUS takes a serious view of staff misconduct. Following internal investigations into the cheating allegations, the individual’s employment with NUS was terminated in August 2018.”

SUTD’s chief communication officer, Tammy Tan, told Mothership that throughout Foo’s employment from Feb. 1, 2019, to Jan. 31, 2022, the university “received no complaints pertaining to his conduct”, and he “voluntarily tendered his resignation and left SUTD on Jan. 31, 2022.”

“SUTD has zero tolerance for all illegal acts and will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders, including referring them to the relevant authorities,” Tan added.

Top image from Wikimedia Commons and Flickr.