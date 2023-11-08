Back

BMT camp for families features jungle navigation & basha building, runs from Dec. 1-2

Not asking you to sign extra, just to share the experience.

Julia Yee | November 08, 2023, 11:45 AM

If you've ever wondered what men in Singapore go through during National Service (NS), here's a chance to step into their combat boots.

To help men share their NS experience with their family, MINDEF'S Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (ACCORD) and SAFRA Yishun have teamed up to organise a camp for the whole household.

Dubbed "Our NS Family Camp 2023: BMT Family Edition", the camp will take place at the SAFRA Yishun Adventure and Sports Centre from Dec. 1-2, 2023.

The event aims to encourage greater support from families for NSmen, by exposing participants to the kind of activities most Singaporean guys spend the rest of their lives reminiscing over.

Photo via SAFRA

Photo via SAFRA

This is the second time that the camp is being run.

The first was held in May 2022 during the Army Open House at the F1 Pit Building.

What to expect when you book in

Families who enrol in this year's camp will learn to survive common activities that mark one's rite of passage in Basic Military Training (BMT), such as:

  • Outdoor Tent Pitching

  • Basha Building (with camo on)

  • Battle Inoculation (obstacle course)

  • Water Attack

  • Jungle Navigation

  • Mini Passing Out Parade

Photo via SAFRA

Participants are encouraged to stick to and immerse themselves fully in the programme over the two days.

They're to address their facilitator as "sergeant", fall-in when they are asked to, and belt out military songs when marching from place to place.

After experiencing a mini taste of what it's like to serve the country, families can then graduate together at the Passing Out Parade (POP).

In true BMT POP fashion, one participant will be crowned "Best Recruit" and everyone can take pictures with the Singapore flag.

Check out the full schedule here.

Image via SAFRA

Here's the complete list of prices:

2 Pax Registration

SAFRA Adventure Club Member: S$252.72

SAFRA Member: S$266.76

Guest: S$280.80

3 Pax Registration

SAFRA Adventure Club Member: S$340.20

SAFRA Member: S$359.10

Guest: S$378

4 Pax Registration

SAFRA Adventure Club Member: S$437.40

SAFRA Member: S$461.70

Guest: S$486

Fees are inclusive of things like food and BMT equipment:

  • One breakfast, lunch, dinner and supper

  • Army T-shirt, utility bag, green military canteen, and jungle hat

  • One assault bag per family

At least one child and one adult must be included in each registration.

Registration closes on Nov. 24, or once all 80 slots are filled.

