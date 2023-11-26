Back

S'pore condemns North Korea's spy satellite launch: MFA

The statement highlighted that the launch violates United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting the DPRK from any launch using ballistic missile technology.

Ruth Chai | November 26, 2023, 03:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Nov. 25 saying that Singapore condemns the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea's (DPRK) launch of a reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 21.

The statement highlighted that the launch violates United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting the DPRK from any launch using ballistic missile technology.

DPRK launched its first spy satellite into orbit on Tuesday in its third attempt to do so this year, according to Reuters.

The Malligyong-1 satellite was launched on a Chollima-1 rocket from the Sohae satellite launch facility and entered orbit 12 minutes after takeoff.

The previous two attempts resulted in its rockets crashing during flight.

"This latest provocation by the DPRK raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and jeopardises peace, security, and stability in the region. We strongly urge the DPRK not to proceed with any plans for further satellite launches," the statement by MFA emphasised.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. have also criticised the launch.

"Singapore reiterates our longstanding call on the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments," MFA said.

Top photo via Youtube 

S'porean man eats cai png after epic 25,000km drive across 23 countries in 100 days

Welcome home.

November 26, 2023, 02:42 PM

S'pore Silat Federation CEO arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust

SSF said it will fully cooperate with the authorities and review its own internal processes.

November 26, 2023, 01:45 PM

Soap brand founded by deceased kayaker dedicating 10% of sales to charity till Jan. 31

The brand's proceeds will be given to charitable organisations including Cat Welfare Society and Zero Waste SG.

November 26, 2023, 01:17 PM

S'pore traffic police issue 159 summonses, arrest 3 in 5-day islandwide blitz against errant road users

The summonses were issued for traffic violations such as speeding, running a red light, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

November 26, 2023, 11:54 AM

Firsthand: I never understood the need for funerals until I lost 2 loved ones this year

Why pay for something the guest of honour can't enjoy?

November 26, 2023, 11:51 AM

S'pore hawker burger chain closes outlet in New York after 1 year

Not giving up yet, though.

November 26, 2023, 11:40 AM

13-month-old boy dies of Covid-19, 1st Covid-related death under 12 in S'pore for 2023

The child had a "significant history" of a congenital condition prior to his infection.

November 26, 2023, 11:37 AM

Indonesia minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan recovering in S'pore General Hospital, visited by Prabowo & President Jokowi

Speedy recovery.

November 25, 2023, 08:51 PM

S'porean showcases long queues at Tokyo Disney, others say it's normal

Some of the rides had a waiting time of 80 to 120 minutes.

November 25, 2023, 07:29 PM

President Tharman accepts positions in 4 international organisations

He had these roles previously as Senior Minister.

November 25, 2023, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.