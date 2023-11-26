S'pore condemns North Korea's spy satellite launch: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Nov. 25 saying that Singapore condemns the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea's (DPRK) launch of a reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 21.

The statement highlighted that the launch violates United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting the DPRK from any launch using ballistic missile technology.

DPRK launched its first spy satellite into orbit on Tuesday in its third attempt to do so this year, according to Reuters.

The Malligyong-1 satellite was launched on a Chollima-1 rocket from the Sohae satellite launch facility and entered orbit 12 minutes after takeoff.

The previous two attempts resulted in its rockets crashing during flight.

"This latest provocation by the DPRK raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and jeopardises peace, security, and stability in the region. We strongly urge the DPRK not to proceed with any plans for further satellite launches," the statement by MFA emphasised.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. have also criticised the launch.

"Singapore reiterates our longstanding call on the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments," MFA said.

Top photo via Youtube