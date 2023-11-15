No ERP fees at 7 locations at certain timings during Dec. 2023 school holidays

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for 10 expressway locations during specified time periods will be reduced by S$1 in light of the upcoming December school holidays (Nov.20 to Dec.31).
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the reduced rates on Nov. 15.
A total of seven locations will be free to enter at specific timings, including Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards City, the Westbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) before Eunos Link, and the PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer).
Here's the full list of revised rates:
The revised rates will apply from Nov. 20, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. They will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Jan. 2, 2024 onwards.
The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.
Top photo from Google Maps
