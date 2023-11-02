Najib hospitalised with Covid-19, health status & treatment kept confidential

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 while serving his prison sentence.

However, his health status remains confidential, according to Malaysian media.

Najib was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital on Oct. 31, The New Straits Times reported.

Najib "stable and quarantined"

Najib was transferred from prison to the hospital after experiencing a fever, according to a Nov. 2 statement by his special officer, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi.

The 70-year-old former prime minister is currently in a stable condition, and is undergoing quarantine and treatment at the hospital, said Muhamad.

During a press conference at Malaysia's parliament building, the country's health minister, Zaliha Mustafa, said Najib's health condition and treatment were "confidential".

She added, "I cannot disclose them."

Since his imprisonment in August 2022, Najib has been hospitalised for several issues, including stomach ulcers and high blood pressure, Reuters reported.

More recently, Najib received two days of MC for diarrhoea on May 10 this year, postponing his 1MDB corruption trial.

12-year jail sentence

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence at Kajang prison in Selangor, which is around 55km away from Kuala Lumpur.

He was convicted of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$12 million) of funds belonging to a subsidiary of 1MDB.

Additionally, he was fined RM210 million (S$60.8 million).

1MDB was founded by Najib during his term as prime minister to promote economic development in Malaysia through global partnerships and foreign direct investment, while improving the well-being of Malaysians.

However, more than US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) of 1MDB funds were misappropriated between 2009 to 2015, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The embezzled funds were used to purchase luxury assets, real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery, and to finance the film "The Wolf of Wall Street", investigators told Reuters.

In April 2023, Najib applied for a royal pardon. If granted, this could potentially lead to Najib serving a shorter sentence. However, he still faces additional trials on corruption charges.

Top image from Najib Razak/Facebook and Pixabay.

Related stories