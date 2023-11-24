Back

Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu party president

Who will be the new Bersatu leader?

Sulaiman Daud | November 24, 2023, 03:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Muhyiddin Yassin, former prime minister of Malaysia, announced on Nov. 24 that he would step down as the leader of his party, Bersatu.

Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin will not defend his position as party president in the upcoming party elections, which will be held by the end of next year.

"The time has come for me to hand over the party's leadership," the 76-year-old said in a speech at the Bersatu Annual General Assembly in Selangor.

Malaysiakini also reported that his announcement was met with some surprise from the audience, with "many delegates" urging him to reconsider.

Free Malaysia Today noted that some delegates shouted "no!" upon hearing Muhyiddin's announcement.

Muhyiddin said his decision was made to allow a fresh group to take over the leadership of the party.

He urged party leaders to "take care of this party well."

Eighth prime minister

Muhyiddin previously served as a Cabinet minister under Barisan Nasional governments, before his defection to Bersatu along with Mahathir Mohamad in 2016.

Muhyiddin returned to government as part of the victorious Pakatan Harapan coalition in the 2018 general election.

However, he played an instrumental role in the collapse of that same government, pulling Bersatu out of the coalition in February 2020.

He then took over as prime minister after Mahathir, declaring a new Perikatan Nasional government, with the support of PAS Members of Parliament.

Muhyiddin's tenure would be marked by Malaysia's struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, with multiple movement control orders (lockdowns).

He resigned as prime minister in August 2021.

Arrested and charged

In March 2023, Muhyiddin was arrested and charged with corruption-related offences.

Reuters reported that the current Malaysian prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, had ordered a review in December 2022 into billions of dollars worth of government projects approved by Muhyiddin during his tenure as prime minister.

This led to investigations of both Muhyiddin and Bersatu.

Anwar alleged that these projects did not follow proper procedures, which Muhyiddin denied, claiming it is part of a political vendetta.

Related stories

Top image from Muhyiddin's Facebook.

4 out of 6 foreign students get jail for stealing Uniqlo S'pore apparel worth S$1,788, tried to steal more clothes worth S$2,271

They claimed that they were coerced into stealing, and were threatened with eviction by their landlord if they did not follow his instructions.

November 24, 2023, 05:59 PM

Median & average salaries of S'poreans working as skilled craftsmen is S$2,700 & S$3,100

In total, there are 53,000 residents and 133,000 non-residents employed under the occupational group of "Craftsmen and Related Trades Workers".

November 24, 2023, 05:44 PM

S'porean man in Guinness Worlds Records for solving Rubik's Cube underwater in 9.29 sec

He broke seven records on one day in 2021.

November 24, 2023, 05:35 PM

Ex-gang leader fled to JB after watching gang fatally assault teen in 1988, jailed 3 years after returning to S'pore

The victim died after being assaulted for three to four minutes.

November 24, 2023, 04:02 PM

Man, 36, fined S$13,700 for selling some S$10,000 worth in vapes at West Mall Harvey Norman

He kept 110 vapes and 75 boxes of vape pods at the store.

November 24, 2023, 03:51 PM

Billionaire Terry Gou may drop out of Taiwan presidential race

No go for Gou?

November 24, 2023, 02:54 PM

Ji Xiang ang ku kueh no other branches outside of Everton Park, founder's elder & younger son seek brand distinction

Their parents founded the brand in 1988.

November 24, 2023, 02:52 PM

No united opposition bid for Taiwan as KMT & TPP field separate candidates

Going it alone.

November 24, 2023, 02:22 PM

CPF Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme proposed in 2016 not ready yet

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said the government will provide updates when they are ready.

November 24, 2023, 01:40 PM

Lawrence Wong does 'show off outfit' TikTok video spontaneously with resident at Deepavali lunch party in Yew Tee

He also hung around to chat with the residents for a bit.

November 24, 2023, 01:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.