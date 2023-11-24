Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu party president

Muhyiddin Yassin, former prime minister of Malaysia, announced on Nov. 24 that he would step down as the leader of his party, Bersatu.

Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin will not defend his position as party president in the upcoming party elections, which will be held by the end of next year.

"The time has come for me to hand over the party's leadership," the 76-year-old said in a speech at the Bersatu Annual General Assembly in Selangor.

Malaysiakini also reported that his announcement was met with some surprise from the audience, with "many delegates" urging him to reconsider.

Free Malaysia Today noted that some delegates shouted "no!" upon hearing Muhyiddin's announcement.

JUST IN : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president 🔴 We have many capable leaders. I think it’s my time to step down 🔴 “It’s my time to let go of the party . I will not defend my president post which will be held before next year (CROWD SHOUTS NO) pic.twitter.com/G7qMlC4uYI — Elill (@Elill_E) November 24, 2023

Muhyiddin said his decision was made to allow a fresh group to take over the leadership of the party.

He urged party leaders to "take care of this party well."

Eighth prime minister

Muhyiddin previously served as a Cabinet minister under Barisan Nasional governments, before his defection to Bersatu along with Mahathir Mohamad in 2016.

Muhyiddin returned to government as part of the victorious Pakatan Harapan coalition in the 2018 general election.

However, he played an instrumental role in the collapse of that same government, pulling Bersatu out of the coalition in February 2020.

He then took over as prime minister after Mahathir, declaring a new Perikatan Nasional government, with the support of PAS Members of Parliament.

Muhyiddin's tenure would be marked by Malaysia's struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, with multiple movement control orders (lockdowns).

He resigned as prime minister in August 2021.

Arrested and charged

In March 2023, Muhyiddin was arrested and charged with corruption-related offences.

Reuters reported that the current Malaysian prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, had ordered a review in December 2022 into billions of dollars worth of government projects approved by Muhyiddin during his tenure as prime minister.

This led to investigations of both Muhyiddin and Bersatu.

Anwar alleged that these projects did not follow proper procedures, which Muhyiddin denied, claiming it is part of a political vendetta.

Top image from Muhyiddin's Facebook.