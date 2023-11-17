M'sian dad buys RM8 old shoes just to attend son's graduation: 'I should be able to enter the hall, right?'

Love can be expressed in many different ways. For one dad, it was through buying an old pair of shoes.

An expression of love

In a TikTok video uploaded by the user @jobs_abraham, a Malaysian student posted how touched he was by his father's gesture.

Ayob Ibrahim, who is set to graduate on Nov. 30, 2023, from Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, with a degree in Human Science Development, said he was having lunch at home one day when his father returned.

His father showed him a pair of shoes.

The father told Ayob: "I bought this pair of shoes just now. I should be able to enter the hall, right? It was only RM8 (S$2.31)."

Ayob's father wanted to attend Ayob's convocation, but as convocations are formal events, he needed a pair of dress shoes.

Ayob said his father's gesture to go out of the way to get a pair of shoes warmed his heart, and he felt grateful, though he kept these emotions to himself.

People touched

Many online were touched by Ayob's story and gave their blessings to his family in the comments section. Others told him to continue appreciating his father's love.

Some even offered to get the father a pair of newer shoes, though Ayob refused as he did not want to rely on others.

A new pair of shoes

Ayob told World of Buzz he felt grateful to all the netizens who offered.

“Thank you, everyone, But I can still afford to get my dad a pair of shoes. Thank you so much,” he replied.

A few days after the TikTok went viral, Ayob revealed that he bought his father a pair of new shoes, which was also birthday present.

Top image via @jobs_abraham/TikTok