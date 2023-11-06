Back

Errant motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint stopped for checks, 17 found without valid licence & insurance

21 motorcycles had improper licence plates.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2023, 02:48 PM

The Traffic Police (TP) conducted a multi-agency operation with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) against errant motorcyclists near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct. 26, 2023.

During the operation, a total of 196 motorcycles were stopped for checks.

TP detected 17 motorcyclists riding without a valid licence and without insurance coverage.

NEA also issued 37 summonses for excessive emissions of hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and noise.

In addition, LTA detected 21 motorcycles with improper licence plates.

A Traffic Police officer engaging a motorist for riding without a valid licence

A Traffic Police officer explaining the law to a motorist who was riding without a valid licence

A Traffic Police officer checking the particulars of a motorist, who was found to be riding without a valid licence

An LTA officer detected a motorcyclist who had committed the offence of using an improper licence plate

An NEA officer conducting screening checks on the motorcycles

NEA officers conducting an emissions test on a motorcycle

The police said all vehicles, including foreign-registered vehicles, entering Singapore must comply with traffic laws and stipulated safety and emission requirements.

The licence plates on these vehicles must conform to the requisite specifications and be properly displayed.

Motorists who are found to be non-compliant may face penalties and foreign-registered vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore at the land checkpoints.

TP also said they would like to remind all motorcyclists to abide by the traffic rules and practise safe riding as motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be over-represented in the number of road traffic accidents.

Penalties

The offence of driving without a valid driving licence carries a maximum fine of S$10,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$20,000, a jail term of up to six years or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

The offence of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a maximum fine of S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months or both.

Offences under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations carry a fine not exceeding S$2,000 for the first conviction, and a fine not exceeding S$5,000 for a second or subsequent conviction.

The offence of displaying improper licence plates carries a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment of up to three months or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months or both.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

