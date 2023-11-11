Motorcyclist, 27, who died along ECP, recently married, leaves behind pregnant wife, 22

A 27-year-old motorcyclist, who died following a Nov. 9, 2023, accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) after a passenger allegedly jumped out of a moving minibus, was recently married.

The deceased, Muhammad Nurhilmi Atan, leaves behind his wife, 22, who is pregnant and due to give birth in two months, Shin Min Daily News and The Straits Times reported.

The couple were expecting a baby boy.

ST also reported that Nurhilmi was a freelance delivery rider.

He was grievously injured in the accident involving his motorcycle, a lorry and a minibus.

Nurhilmi was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He died on the same day, the police revealed.

Those who wish to make a donation to Nurhilmi’s wife can contact Nurhilmi's brother, Muhammad Affian, at 88197074, ST reported.

Russian national charged

Eldaniz Ibishov, 38, a Russian national, was arrested and charged on Nov. 10, 2023, with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, CNA reported.

He was allegedly the male passenger who leapt out of a moving minibus before the exit to Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway at about 11:04am on Wednesday, court documents showed.

Nurhilmi, who was riding his motorcycle, hit the rear of a lorry that had stopped allegedly due to the passenger jumping onto the road.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries, CNA added, and court documents did not state why Ibishov jumped out of the minibus.

It was previously reported that the minibus driver was told, after picking up the Russian man at the airport, that he had picked up the wrong person.

Ibishov was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, and his case will be heard again on Nov. 24.

Those found guilty of causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act may be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

