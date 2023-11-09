Motorcyclist, 27, died along ECP after passenger reportedly jumped out of moving minibus

A motorcyclist died in an accident along the East Coast Parkway (ECP), which was reportedly caused by a passenger who jumped out of a moving minibus.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a minibus, lorry, and a motorcycle along ECP towards the city, before the exit to Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, CNA reported.

The accident took place at about 11.05am on Nov. 9.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was brought unconscious to the hospital, where he died, police said as reported by CNA.

A 38-year-old male minibus passenger was arrested following the incident and is assisting with police investigations.

Crashed into lorry after minibus in front braked

Lynn Long-Yam, 32, a home care nurse, said she was on her way to her patient's house when she saw the motorcyclist lying motionless in a pool of blood on the leftmost lane of the expressway, in an interview with The Straits Times.

She got out of her car to help the man, and also called the ambulance.

Following which, she and a passerby, national marathoner Ashley Liew, 36, took turns performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until the ambulance arrived.

Liew's wife, Sandra Faustina Lee, 32, shared the lorry driver's account of the accident with ST.

Lee said she heard from the driver that the minibus in front of him braked suddenly, so he also brought his vehicle to an abrupt stop.

This caused the motorcyclist trailing behind him to hit the lorry.

"Jumped out as if he was Vin Diesel": Minibus driver

Long-Yam also shared the minibus driver's account of the accident, in an Instagram story later that day.

Reposted to Lee's Facebook, the minibus driver was reported as saying that he had picked up a Turkish man from the airport.

However, his boss later informed him that he had picked up the wrong person.

He relayed this information to the Turkish passenger, while the minibus was travelling on the expressway.

In response, the man allegedly opened the door of the moving vehicle and with luggage in hand, jumped out "as if he was Vin Diesel".

Vin Diesel is an American actor best known for starring in action films like the "The Fast and the Furious" series.

Long-Yam also said the driver told her that no one had stopped to help the motorcyclist, for 15 to 20 minutes after the accident happened.

"We can do better than this," Long-Yam noted in her post.

Please stop to help if you see someone doing CPR: Nurse

Long-Yam expressed her gratitude to Lee and Liew who stopped to assist her in attending to the man.

She also reminded the public that they can be more considerate to lend a hand when such situations happen.

"Just a note... even if you have rusty CPR skills, and you see someone by the road side doing CPR alone, please stop," she wrote.

Top image from Sandra Faustina Lee on Facebook. Quotes edited for clarity.