Motorcyclist & pillion killed in hit-&-run on PIE are father, 39, & son, 9: Shin Min

Police are tracing a truck driver allegedly involved in the accident.

Kerr Puay Hian | November 11, 2023, 04:51 PM

A 39-year-old motorcyclist and a nine-year-old pillion rider were killed in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov. 11, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police said a truck driver allegedly involved in the accident left the scene, and efforts to trace the driver are underway.

Shin Min understands that the motorcyclist and the pillion are father and son.

The accident occurred around 9am, along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport near the Jalan Bahar exit.

When Shin Min reporters arrived, they saw at least three police cars and two ambulances on site.

There were two blue tents on the road.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

The reporters observed that the boy had a green helmet and saw police picking up a sling bag from the road.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

