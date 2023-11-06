Motorcycles take up less space, not no space: MOT has no plans to increase motorcycle numbers

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is not considering decoupling motorcycles from Singapore's zero growth policy for vehicles, said Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Nov. 6, 2023.

This was in response to a question by Member of Parliament Pritam Singh, who asked if MOT has conducted studies allowing for marginal growth in the number of motorcycles on Singapore's road space management.

Chee explained that there are still downsides that can be caused by increasing the number of motorcycles on the road.

"It is true that motorcycles have a smaller footprint on the roads than cars. However, they can still contribute to congestion," Chee said.

Motorcycle usage comparable to private hire cars

COE prices for CAT A, CAT B and open categories have hit record highs during the last round of bidding in October 2023.

CAT D, the category for motorcycle, premium was S$11,201, while the record high was S$13,189 in November 2022.

On why MOT does not set a positive growth for motorcycle COE quotas like for commercial vehicles, Chee explained that motorcycles can be used for both commercial and personal purposes.

He explained that this means motorcycles are more similar to private hire cars as compared to commercial vehicles that are used predominantly for business needs.

Will continue to study ways to improve the system for Cat D

Chee acknowledged that the government recognises that some Singaporeans rely on motorcycles for their livelihoods, and there is a higher proportion of low-income individuals among motorcycle owners than car owners.

Thus, motorcycles have lower additional registration fees, road taxes and electronic road pricing than other vehicle types.

In addition, to safeguard against speculative bidding for Cat D COE, MOT introduced several measures in the last two years, like raising the Cat D Temporary COE bid deposit to S$1,500 and reducing the Temporary COE validity period to one month.

Since November 2022, Cat D prices have dropped from more than 13,000 to around 11,000 in recent bidding exercises, Chee added.

"We will continue to study ways to improve the COE system for Cat D," he concluded.

Top photos via Unsplash