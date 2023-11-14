Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

A 39-year-old motorcyclist and a nine-year-old pillion rider killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at around 10am on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, 2023, is a father-and-son duo.

The pair belonged to a family of four, which also includes the motorcyclist's wife and another son, aged seven, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased man's pregnant wife is due next month.

It was reported that the man would take his elder son to football practice three times a week.

He would alternate between driving or riding a motorcycle to do so.

On the day of the accident, he happened to be using his motorcycle with his son riding pillion.

Details about the family were disclosed by the man's younger brother.

He added that his parents and sister have temporarily moved in with his sister-in-law to take care of her and ensure her physical and mental well-being during this difficult time.

Riding for 20 years

It was also revealed that the deceased had been riding for 20 years since 2003 and was always very careful when he had his child riding with him.

The brother of the motorcyclist acknowledged that accidents can still happen despite taking precautions.

He also asked the public with information or eyewitness footage to come forward to aid with investigations.

Lorry found after two-hour search

Shin Min previously reported that the lorry was found in a car park at Block 662 Hougang Avenue 4 after it allegedly failed to stop following the accident.

The police traced the vehicle to the open-air car park in Hougang after a two-hour search.

A 68-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death, police said.

The accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

