Back

Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

The father would take his elder son for football practice three times a week.

Belmont Lay | November 14, 2023, 09:35 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 39-year-old motorcyclist and a nine-year-old pillion rider killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at around 10am on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, 2023, is a father-and-son duo.

The pair belonged to a family of four, which also includes the motorcyclist's wife and another son, aged seven, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased man's pregnant wife is due next month.

It was reported that the man would take his elder son to football practice three times a week.

He would alternate between driving or riding a motorcycle to do so.

On the day of the accident, he happened to be using his motorcycle with his son riding pillion.

Details about the family were disclosed by the man's younger brother.

He added that his parents and sister have temporarily moved in with his sister-in-law to take care of her and ensure her physical and mental well-being during this difficult time.

Riding for 20 years

It was also revealed that the deceased had been riding for 20 years since 2003 and was always very careful when he had his child riding with him.

The brother of the motorcyclist acknowledged that accidents can still happen despite taking precautions.

He also asked the public with information or eyewitness footage to come forward to aid with investigations.

Lorry found after two-hour search

Shin Min previously reported that the lorry was found in a car park at Block 662 Hougang Avenue 4 after it allegedly failed to stop following the accident.

The police traced the vehicle to the open-air car park in Hougang after a two-hour search.

via Shin Min Daily News

A 68-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death, police said.

The accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

New RWS hotel The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 keys

Things to look forward to.

November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

He was eventually subdued when a second man came to help.

November 14, 2023, 02:57 PM

Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

For those with lactose intolerance.

November 14, 2023, 02:12 PM

Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

Carragher responded in-character.

November 14, 2023, 09:55 AM

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordion after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

Alert UOB staff spots scammer posing as grandson of victim, 80, trying to withdraw S$40,000

He allegedly insisted on a cash withdrawal, even though the woman said the money was for a medical bill.

November 13, 2023, 03:23 PM

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Luckily they were uninjured.

November 13, 2023, 01:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.