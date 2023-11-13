Cyclist collides with motorcyclist while attempting right turn at Anchorvale Link, gets thrown into air

A motorcyclist, who appeared to be a Grab delivery rider, collided with a cyclist after the latter tried to make a right turn along Anchorvale Link on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2023.

The scene of the accident was captured by a dashcam of a passing vehicle. The footage was subsequently shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV.

In the video, the cyclist, dressed in a black shirt, was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a right turn in the middle of the road.

However, the speed reduction was too late as he collided head-on with a motorcyclist who was heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was wearing a Grab delivery rider uniform and carrying a delivery box at the back of his motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the road.

The motorcyclist skidded and, together with his motorbike, landed on his side.

The cyclist's shoes, helmet, and black bike box were also scattered along the road, causing at least two other vehicles behind him to make a stop.

Statement from SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the road traffic accident took place on Saturday at around 12:35pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook