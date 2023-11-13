Back

Cyclist collides with motorcyclist while attempting right turn at Anchorvale Link, gets thrown into air

The cyclist was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a turn in the middle of the road.

Winnie Li | November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A motorcyclist, who appeared to be a Grab delivery rider, collided with a cyclist after the latter tried to make a right turn along Anchorvale Link on the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2023.

The scene of the accident was captured by a dashcam of a passing vehicle. The footage was subsequently shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV.

In the video, the cyclist, dressed in a black shirt, was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a right turn in the middle of the road.

However, the speed reduction was too late as he collided head-on with a motorcyclist who was heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was wearing a Grab delivery rider uniform and carrying a delivery box at the back of his motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist was thrown into the air and landed on the road.

The motorcyclist skidded and, together with his motorbike, landed on his side.

The cyclist's shoes, helmet, and black bike box were also scattered along the road, causing at least two other vehicles behind him to make a stop.

Statement from SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the road traffic accident took place on Saturday at around 12:35pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordian after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

Alert UOB staff spots scammer posing as grandson of victim, 80, trying to withdraw S$40,000

He allegedly insisted on a cash withdrawal, even though the woman said the money was for a medical bill.

November 13, 2023, 03:23 PM

President Tharman's 1st Istana open house for Deepavali draws 15,000 visitors

There were performances that showcased Singapore's multiracialism.

November 13, 2023, 02:32 PM

Crow pecks & claws at 2 brothers, aged 2 & 5, near Marine Terrace Market

Luckily they were uninjured.

November 13, 2023, 01:04 PM

HDB lifts were once some of the most dangerous places in S’pore. What happened?

Firsthand Looks Back: In the 80s, 90s, and even the 2000s, lift robberies had Singaporeans worried about wearing their favourite jewellery out of the house.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

AMK man who uses roast duck to catch rats finds pregnant rat that gives birth to 10 hairless babies in his trap

The rats were likely attracted to garbage that had been accumulating in the area.

November 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

M'sian man said he 'felt giddy' after woman spoke to him at JB checkpoint, worried about 'mind-control scam'

Is this an urban legend?

November 13, 2023, 04:54 AM

Student, 27, loses life savings of S$45,590 after online lover convinces him to transfer it to fake Balenciaga account

The woman had asked him to transfer money to a fake Balenciaga account in order to earn a 10 per cent commission.

November 12, 2023, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.