Mercedes-Benz driver parks against flow of traffic along Joo Chiat, walks off when confronted

A Mercedes-Benz driver was caught on dash cam footage parking against the flow of traffic on a one-way street in Joo Chiat on Nov. 13.

When confronted by another driver, the man ignored his warnings and walked off.

The incident was captured in a two-minute long clip that was posted on the "SG Road Vigilante" group the next day.

The incident

According to the video's caption, the incident took place on Joo Chiat Lane, at around 11:30am on Nov. 13.

Google Maps indicates that Joo Chiat Lane is a one-way street.

The dash cam footage was taken by another driver who was following the flow of traffic on the street.

As the man continued to drive forward, he saw a grey Mercedes-Benz which had stopped near the junction of Joo Chiat Lane and Joo Chiat Road.

The Mercedes-Benz was facing towards him, meaning the driver had likely turned in from the main road to travel against the flow of traffic.

The driver, a young man in T-shirts and shorts, then got out.

The man honked his horn and said, "One-way!"

In response, the Mercedes driver walked towards him and briefly turned his head back to look at his car while doing so.

The two then had a brief exchange:

Man: "You don’t know this is one way ah?" Driver: "I didn’t know." Man: "I tell you this is one way." Driver: "Ah, okay lor." (driver starts walking back towards his car) Man: "Okay? No big shot, okay Merz?"

Ignored warnings

However, the driver did not correct his mistake.

Instead, he headed towards the entrance of the eatery at the junction.

Subsequently, the sounds of a car door being opened and closed can be heard.

A man, presumably the driver who confronted the Mercedes driver, is then seen walking in front of the recording car to record the Mercedes-Benz.

After returning to his car, he proceeded to give the Mercedes driver another piece of his mind before turning onto Joo Chiat Road.

“You can try to be big shot, but you definitely will get a summon!” he said.

Online users slam Mercedes-Benz driver

Online users criticised the Mercedes-Benz driver in the comments of the video, with some of them suggesting that he should go and retake his driving test, to familiarise himself with traffic rules.

According to the Singapore Traffic Police website, motorists caught driving against the flow of traffic as indicated by road signs can be penalised with six demerit points and fined up to S$200.

