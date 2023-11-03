Back

7 men & 3 women, aged 20-32, arrested for stealing more than 90 pieces of clothing worth S$6,800 from Orchard & HarbourFront

They may be jailed up to 7 years and fined.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 03, 2023, 03:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested seven men and three women, aged 20 to 32, for their suspected involvement in a series of shop theft cases along Orchard Road and HarbourFront Walk.

According to a police news release, on Oct. 16, 2023, the police were alerted to a case of attempted theft along Orchard Road.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Tanglin and Clementi Police Division established the identities of the 10 persons involved.

An operation was conducted on Oct. 30 and the 10 persons were arrested for theft in dwelling with common intention in four additional cases of shop theft.

More than 90 pieces of clothing that were believed to be stolen were recovered.

The total value of the items that were stolen by the 10 persons was about S$6,800.

Five men and three women were charged in court on Nov. 1 for theft in dwelling with common intention and attempting to commit theft in dwelling with common intention.

The offences carry a jail term that may extend to seven years and a fine.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps

CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes cannabis, Ice, heroin & other drugs worth S$500,000

Four men and one woman were arrested.

November 03, 2023, 06:41 PM

S'pore Traffic Police to get 19 new electric cars in 2024

The TP launched a tender in 2022 for a fleet of 19 EVs to replace ageing highway patrol vehicles in its fleet, which include their BMW, Subaru and Volvo models. 

November 03, 2023, 05:56 PM

Bedok youth festival to give away Taylor Swift concert ticket in Nov. 4 lucky draw

All the best.

November 03, 2023, 04:43 PM

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens on Nov. 26 with new bus service 870 to Tengah

The new interchange will complement Jurong East MRT Station and Jurong East Bus Interchange.

November 03, 2023, 04:17 PM

4am assault in Tampines: 2 men, aged 24 & 26, arrested within 9 hours, man, 31, sent to hospital

The offence carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

November 03, 2023, 03:53 PM

Jewel in the west: Why S’poreans should consider staying in this new condominium in Jurong East

Dream home.

November 03, 2023, 03:39 PM

Fire breaks out at 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh likely due to PMA charging, 2 people conveyed to hospital

Two persons from the affected unit were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

November 03, 2023, 03:38 PM

7 in 10 S'poreans considering pre-loved textbooks to cut expenses, public urged to donate till Nov. 30, 2023

You can drop yours off at any FairPrice outlet islandwide.

November 03, 2023, 03:03 PM

Fundraising efforts for Gaza crisis extended to Nov. 17, S'pore NGO raised over S$4.6 million so far

You can still donate.

November 03, 2023, 01:52 PM

3 Chinese men steal over S$1,479 from donation boxes in S'pore temples, churches using 'fishing' method from Douyin

They were each sentenced to seven months in jail.

November 03, 2023, 01:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.