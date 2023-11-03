7 men & 3 women, aged 20-32, arrested for stealing more than 90 pieces of clothing worth S$6,800 from Orchard & HarbourFront

The police have arrested seven men and three women, aged 20 to 32, for their suspected involvement in a series of shop theft cases along Orchard Road and HarbourFront Walk.

According to a police news release, on Oct. 16, 2023, the police were alerted to a case of attempted theft along Orchard Road.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Tanglin and Clementi Police Division established the identities of the 10 persons involved.

An operation was conducted on Oct. 30 and the 10 persons were arrested for theft in dwelling with common intention in four additional cases of shop theft.

More than 90 pieces of clothing that were believed to be stolen were recovered.

The total value of the items that were stolen by the 10 persons was about S$6,800.

Five men and three women were charged in court on Nov. 1 for theft in dwelling with common intention and attempting to commit theft in dwelling with common intention.

The offences carry a jail term that may extend to seven years and a fine.

