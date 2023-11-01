Man, 25, jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend, 35, with black magic & sharing her nude photos online

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for five months and fined S$2,000 for threatening his former girlfriend, 35, with black magic and sharing her nude photos online.

According to The Straits Times, they had been in an "on-and-off" relationship, and he was upset when he thought she wanted to bring other men home.

Threatened to use black magic

The man had been in a relationship with the victim since 2018 and had exchanged intimate photos and videos.

On Feb. 27, 2022, the man became upset with the woman while they talked over WhatsApp as he thought she wanted to bring other men home.

He insulted the victim with derogatory names and threatened to use black magic.

The victim filed a police report in response, saying that he had been harassing her on WhatsApp.

Both of them also broke up around this time.

Threatened to share her nude photos online twice

Subsequently, on Apr. 30, 2022, the man sent the victim a nude photo of herself and threatened to share it on social media.

He also blamed her for finding a new partner.

The victim made a second police report.

Nearly three months later, on Jul. 19, 2022, he sent the victim multiple intimate images of herself.

These included two nude images and another two showing her in her underwear.

This time, the man threatened to set these images as his profile picture on WhatsApp if she continued to ignore him.

The victim filed a third police report.

Man said he was stressed as his mother had just died

According to ST, the man turned up late to court on Oct. 31, 2023.

When asked by the judge why he was late, he replied that he was taking care of his wife, who was pregnant and had morning sickness.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to distribute intimate images and one count of harassment.

Six more charges of harassment, threatening to distribute intimate images and transmitting an obscene image were also taken into consideration.

During his mitigation plea, the man said his threats were made out of anger, and he was stressed as his mother had just died.

Not the first time he has been jailed for similar offences against the same victim

The prosecution noted that the man showed a pattern of abusive behaviour and highlighted how he had previously been jailed for 10 months in 2021 over similar offences pertaining to the same victim.

The man replied that he had learned his lesson and wanted to focus on the future, as he had married in April 2023.

He also asked for leniency as he wanted to care for his wife and family.

The ST reporter observed that the man's wife, who was also at the proceedings, broke down and cried.

