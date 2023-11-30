Man, 64, asks women for donations & molests them on pretext of black magic & massage to relieve pain

The police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly molesting two women.

The man's modus operandi allegedly involved asking these women for donations before making a move on them.

He allegedly told one woman that she was under the influence of black magic before he molested her.

A few months later, he offered to give another woman in Yishun a body massage to relive her pain, but molested her.

The man was identified after the most recent incident in Yishun.

Molested the woman who was home alone

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Nov. 28, 2023 that they were alerted to the incident at about 3:10pm on Nov. 27.

The woman was alone in her home along Yishun Avenue 5 when the man allegedly molested her.

The man had approached her asking for donations before proceeding read her palm and ask her if she is experiencing body pain.

He allegedly molested her during the massage.

Woodlands Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on the same day.

During investigations, the police realised that the man is also allegedly involved in the earlier incident reported on May 5, 2023.

After telling the woman that she was under black magic, he asked her for donations before allegedly molesting her.

Charged on Nov. 29, 2023

The man was charged in court on Nov. 29, 2023 with five counts, including two counts of outrage of modesty, two counts for collecting donations house to house without a licence, and one count of harassment to cause distress.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed up to three years, fined, caned, or handed any combination of these punishments.

For the offence of collecting donations house to house without a licence, he can be fined up to S$1,000, jailed up to six months, or both, if convicted.

If found to have caused distress, he can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both under the Protection from Harassment Act.

