Man, 21, charged for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over S$12,000 from Bugis pawnshop

The stolen gold chain and gold ring were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

Winnie Li | November 06, 2023, 05:20 PM

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole jewellery amounting to more than S$12,000 from a pawnshop near Bugis on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2023.

The man was charged in court on Nov. 6 morning with the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

Court documents seen by Shin Min Daily News also revealed the supposed name of the pawnshop, its location as well as the suspect's name.

What happened

In a news release issued on Nov. 5, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the alleged case of theft on Saturday at around 1:50pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had supposedly asked to try on a few pieces of jewellery, including a ring and a gold chain.

After he allegedly walked out of the pawnshop with the unpaid jewellery, the staff gave chase but lost sight.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within eight hours.

The stolen gold chain and gold ring were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

At the end of the news release, the police reminded retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves.

