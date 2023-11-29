Wanted man, 72, resisted arrest, burnt officer with cigarette & held knife to another officer's neck

A 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old man assaulted and broke the nose of a bus driver, also aged 62, in November 2021.

The assailants were fresh out of prison at that time.

The older man went on the run and resisted the attempts by the police to arrest him in February 2022.

In the process, he threatened to kill the two officers who were attending to the case.

The elderly man also used a lit cigarette to burn the arm of a policewoman and, while holding a knife, choked another officer who was serving his national service at the time and threatened to kill him.

The elderly assailant, who claimed to be suffering from kidney cancer since 2016, was, on Nov. 27, 2023, sentenced to jail for close to a decade.

Intoxicated and did not wear masks properly

On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, Ahmad Robinson boarded bus service 2 with Aziz Khan, who was the younger assailant, at the Selarang Halfway House bus stop along Loyang Avenue.

Both men had been drinking before boarding the bus and continued to do so without wearing their masks properly.

The bus driver, Hew Kim Keong, noticed them and told the duo to wear their masks properly as it was compulsory at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair refused, even after Hew told them a second time to wear their masks properly.

Assaulted bus driver

Hew reported the matter to the bus operator's control room and was instructed to stop and lock the bus' doors to await the police as a report had been lodged.

When Ahmad and Aziz realised that the bus had stopped moving along Loyang Avenue, they confronted the bus captain and hurled vulgarities at him, demanding that he open the doors.

Hew refused and was attacked by both men.

Aziz restrained Hew, while Ahmad hit Hew's head and face.

Hew got a brief respite before Ahmad returned and continued his assault for the next 12 minutes or so.

Fled the scene and went on the run

The bus doors opened after a button was accidentally pressed in the process, and both men immediately fled the scene before the police arrived.

Hew was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he was found with a nasal bone fracture and a contusion on his left chest.

The police arrested Ahmad and Aziz on Nov. 2, 2021.

Aziz was sentenced to 10 months' jail with an enhanced sentence of additional 24 days, as he had breached his remission order when he committed his offences.

Ahmad, on the other hand, was charged but failed to turn up in court.

An arrest warrant was issued against him.

Threatened to kill officers, assaulted them

At around 5:30pm on Feb. 9, 2022, some three months after Hew was assaulted, Ahmad's son informed the police that his father was at his home, according to The Straits Times and Today.

Two police officers saw Ahmad, and while attempting to arrest him, the wanted man took out a knife, swung it at them, and threatened to kill them.

He said: "I will kill you, I will stab your eyes, I will cut your face."

The officers tried to subdue him, but Ahmad used the lit cigarette in his mouth to burn the policewoman on her left forearm.

He hooked his right forearm that was holding the knife over the neck of the officer on national service and threatened to kill him but was eventually disarmed and arrested.

Pleaded guilty to charges, including morphine consumption

On Nov. 27, 2023, Ahmad pleaded guilty to five charges — voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Hew, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force on a public servant, and drug consumption.

Ahmad apparently did not stop consuming morphine despite his previous conviction in 2002, as traces of the drug were found in his urine after a September 2021 test.

Seven other charges, including failing to attend court without a reasonable excuse and contravening Covid-19 regulations, were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Diagnosed with cancer

The defence highlighted Ahmad's kidney cancer during mitigation.

The prosecution acknowledged that the jail term could be more difficult for Ahmad due to his medical condition, but said judicial mercy would not be applicable to Ahmad as it is only reserved for truly exceptional cases.

After considering the circumstances — Ahmad's medical condition, the weight of his offences against the police officers and Hew — the prosecution submitted that a one-year sentence reduction would be appropriate.

Sentenced to jail

The prosecution sought a jail term of between 10 years and seven months and 11 years and eight months.

Ahmad was sentenced to nine years and eight months' jail, of which seven were for morphine consumption.

