M'sian motorcyclist, 27, in ICU after colliding into bus along PIE

A Malaysian motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries after he got into a traffic accident while riding along the Pan Island Expressway at 7:30am on Nov. 21.

What happened

The rider, Mohammad Jafri, 27, who was working in Singapore as a lorry driver, collided into the rear of a Tower Transit bus while returning home after a night shift.

In a photo shared on social media, five paramedics were seen attending to him underneath a bus.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the motorcyclist's skull and ribs were fractured, and he remains in the intensive care unit.

He was rushed to the National University Hospital shortly after the accident.

Jafri's condition needs to be stabilised before surgery

His father Miraan, 55, rushed to Singapore after hearing about the accident from his son's friend.

He said, according to the doctor, his son's condition needs to be stabilised before surgery.

The eldest of three children, Jafri, who is single, moved to Singapore a year ago to work as a lorry driver.

He is the sole bread winner of the family, according to the father.

"I myself suffer from kidney disease," the father said.

He said his two other children are aged 15 and 22, and one of them is studying and the other is sick and weak.

The hospital in Singapore has not shared how Jafri's medical expenses will be settled or the amount of expenses incurred, but the family is aware it could be hefty.

The father said he plans to transfer his son to a hospital in Johor Bahru as early as possible.

Both he and his son's friend are unsure of the events leading up to the accident.

He said he hopes that any witnesses present at the scene of the accident can come forward to tell them what happened.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Wikipedia