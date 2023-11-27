Back

M'sian motorcyclist, 27, in ICU after colliding into bus along PIE

His father hopes that any witnesses present at the scene of the accident can come forward.

Amber Tay | November 27, 2023, 02:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysian motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries after he got into a traffic accident while riding along the Pan Island Expressway at 7:30am on Nov. 21.

What happened

The rider, Mohammad Jafri, 27, who was working in Singapore as a lorry driver, collided into the rear of a Tower Transit bus while returning home after a night shift.

In a photo shared on social media, five paramedics were seen attending to him underneath a bus.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the motorcyclist's skull and ribs were fractured, and he remains in the intensive care unit.

He was rushed to the National University Hospital shortly after the accident.

Jafri's condition needs to be stabilised before surgery

His father Miraan, 55, rushed to Singapore after hearing about the accident from his son's friend.

He said, according to the doctor, his son's condition needs to be stabilised before surgery.

The eldest of three children, Jafri, who is single, moved to Singapore a year ago to work as a lorry driver.

He is the sole bread winner of the family, according to the father.

"I myself suffer from kidney disease," the father said.

He said his two other children are aged 15 and 22, and one of them is studying and the other is sick and weak.

The hospital in Singapore has not shared how Jafri's medical expenses will be settled or the amount of expenses incurred, but the family is aware it could be hefty.

The father said he plans to transfer his son to a hospital in Johor Bahru as early as possible.

Both he and his son's friend are unsure of the events leading up to the accident.

He said he hopes that any witnesses present at the scene of the accident can come forward to tell them what happened.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Wikipedia

Baby squirrel approaches man in S'pore, climbs his foot like it's a tree

Squirrel whisperer.

November 27, 2023, 02:22 PM

UOB, OCBC & DBS letting customers 'lock up' money in bank accounts in anti-scam move

The 3 banks' features, while similar, have some differences in accessing and withdrawing locked funds.

November 27, 2023, 12:33 PM

South Korea to double limit for immediate tax refunds for foreign tourists in Jan. 2024

The move is aimed at bolstering the country's tourism industry.

November 27, 2023, 12:28 PM

'Cold day in hell': CM Punk returns to WWE after 9-year absence

Look in my eyes, what do you see?

November 27, 2023, 11:56 AM

FairPrice will absorb 1% GST increase on 500 essential items for first 6 months of 2024

This is in response to the GST increase from 8% to 9% from Jan. 1, 2024 onwards.

November 27, 2023, 11:33 AM

Taxi drivers seen asking passengers at MBS to pay S$65 for a ride to Orchard

The authorities are aware of the situation.

November 27, 2023, 03:14 AM

360 new electric public buses to progressively start running on S'pore roads from Dec. 2024

Electrifying.

November 26, 2023, 07:08 PM

No Signboard falls into the red for 2nd quarter of financial year after closure of multiple restaurants

No Signboard has also not posted statements for its full financial year which ended on Sep. 30, 2023.

November 26, 2023, 06:17 PM

Comment: For President Tharman, flying the S'pore flag high in international roles is part of the job

Clarity and questions about the president's international roles.

November 26, 2023, 05:26 PM

S$38 strawberry harvesting experience at hydroponics farm near Buona Vista

Sweet.

November 26, 2023, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.